Why Australia can dare to dream on the final day of the Ashes

Turn off the alarm and stock up on coffee pods. Maybe even call your boss and tell them you might not be in tomorrow.
Australian cricket tragics should avoid going to sleep early tonight - because they have a reason to dream.
With Australia set 384 to win the fifth Ashes Test against England at The Oval to secure a 3-1 series triumph, you could have been excused for pulling up stumps last night dreading one final Stuart Broad masterclass.
That may still be the case as cricket's pantomime villain prepares to bring down the curtain on a stellar international career.
But David Warner is playing for his future and his dream of an SCG farewell, and Usman Khawaja is the most productive batter on tour. Having reached 0-135 at stumps on day four, Australian fans enter the final day of the series wondering if they can really pull it off.
History would suggest otherwise.
Only once has a team in England successfully chased down a bigger score than the 384 Australia are pursuing. A Don Bradman-led Australian side ran down 404 in the fourth innings of an Ashes Test at Headingley in 1948.
Australia has not won an Ashes series in England since 2001. Michael Clarke played in two series whitewashes but never lifted the urn in England. Nor did Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, or Mitchell Johnson.
Yet from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon's miraculous run chase at Edgbaston to Bazball's resurgence at Headingley and the rain saving the visitors at Old Trafford, this series has had everything. Why not hope for a little more?
"We're in a great position at the moment," Australia's batting coach Michael Di Venuto said.
"There are a lot of guys who have been on Ashes series over here in the past and haven't managed to win. Twenty years is a long time.
"We're in a great position for some of the boys to get that on their resume."
Like Steve Smith, one of the greatest batters in history who is unlikely to be there when the Ashes return to England in four years' time. Few would expect Khawaja to be there either, despite the fact his twilight years have been his best.
Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Mitch Marsh would likely be out of the frame, while question marks would hover over captain Pat Cummins, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and spinner Nathan Lyon - though he hasn't ruled out the prospect of playing on until that tour.
Then there is Warner, whose struggles against Broad in English conditions are well documented. He plans to retire on home soil this summer and, as divisive as he can be, would deserve that send-off.
"They have put some starts together through the series. To get a 100-run start when we are chasing 380 was an outstanding effort," Di Venuto said.
"[Warner] has made some really good starts [during the series], and just generally made a poor decision when he has been dismissed. The way he has been playing, it has been a little out of character when he has been dismissed.
"So far in this innings he has looked really good, made some good decisions, and played really nicely."
But can they really do it? Questions hover over England quick Mark Wood's fitness, Australia have 10 wickets in hand, but they still need 249 runs to win.
"It's a very good batting wicket out there," Di Venuto said.
"Absolutely a little swing and seam at times, but generally really good batting conditions. We saw a little bit of spin out of the rough to the left-handers, but you would expect that."
Don't go to sleep early, because there is a reason to dream.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
