Canberra Repertory Society presents Peter Shaffer's play about Antonio Salieri (played by Jim Adamik) who made a bargain with God: servitude in return for fame through music. He rises to become the favoured Austrian court composer but then Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arrives: foolish, foul-mouthed, and a musical genius. God has betrayed their bargain and Salieri will have his revenge. Directed by Cate Clelland, it is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until August 12. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Noel Coward's comedy centres on the Bliss family - they love intrigue, love arguing and really love a spotlight. They are everything a respectable family ought not to be - unconventional, uncensored and unapologetic. When each of the four outrageously eccentric Bliss family members invites a guest to their rural retreat, the unassuming visitors face a hectic living melodrama from which there seems to be no escape. Directed by Joel Horwood, it's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until August 12. For more information, see: https://www.acthub.com.au.
Leaping back and forth between the 1920s and the 1980s, Nick Enright's play follows the lives of two women and their two sons as they struggle to cram their complex lives within the narrow confines of Catholic morality. This Lexi Sekuless Productions play directed by Julian Meyrick contains adult themes. Good Works is on at the Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, various dates and times until August 12. For more information, see: humanitix.com.
Opening at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday August 6 at noon are two exhibitions of abstract art, an untitled show by Cameron Haas and Aqua Alta by Wilma Tabacco. The exhibitions are on until September 10. For more information, see: nancysevergallery.com.au.
This new exhibition by Caroline Reid opens on Saturday August 5 at Bungendore Fine Art Gallery. Reid's works are abstract expressionist florals using compressed charcoal and calligraphy inks over watercolour, adding various layers of hard and soft pastels. See: bungendorefineart.com.au.
Canberra's swing festival continues this weekend, including a free dancing event on Sunday morning at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston from 11am-noon. On Sunday night at The Duxton in O'Connor from 7pm, there will be dancing and food and drinks available to buy. Cost is $20 at the door. See: canberrang.org.
Miriam Lieberman Trio return to The Street Theatre on Saturday August 5 at 7.30pm with their new album Just Transforming - West African influences blended with blues-infused melodies and vocal harmonies. See: thestreet.org.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.