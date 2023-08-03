The Canberra Times
Capital Life, from Saturday August 5, 2023: Amadeus and Canberrang are highlights

By Ron Cerabona
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Jack Shanahan in Amadeus, showing at Canberra Rep Theatre. Picture by Eve Murray
Amadeus

Canberra Repertory Society presents Peter Shaffer's play about Antonio Salieri (played by Jim Adamik) who made a bargain with God: servitude in return for fame through music. He rises to become the favoured Austrian court composer but then Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart arrives: foolish, foul-mouthed, and a musical genius. God has betrayed their bargain and Salieri will have his revenge. Directed by Cate Clelland, it is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until August 12. See: canberrarep.org.au.

