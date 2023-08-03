Noel Coward's comedy centres on the Bliss family - they love intrigue, love arguing and really love a spotlight. They are everything a respectable family ought not to be - unconventional, uncensored and unapologetic. When each of the four outrageously eccentric Bliss family members invites a guest to their rural retreat, the unassuming visitors face a hectic living melodrama from which there seems to be no escape. Directed by Joel Horwood, it's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until August 12. For more information, see: https://www.acthub.com.au.