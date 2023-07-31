Several members of the crossbench have thrown their support behind independent ACT senator David Pocock's proposal to impose a duty of care on the government to consider the impact of climate harm on young people in decision making.
The private senator's bill, expected to be introduced on Tuesday, will seek to address a gap in the legislative framework exposed by a 2022 Federal Court full-bench ruling that the government did not owe children protection from harm caused by climate change.
Speaking to reporters on the escalating climate crisis with members of the crossbench, Independent MP for Mackellar Sophie Scamps praised the bill, saying it will bring "long-term decision making" for future generations.
Wentworth MP Allegra Spender said the government was not providing enough support for young people, who in her electorate were "red hot angry" about a number of issues, including climate action, housing and cost of living.
"It's absolutely integral to have this sort of support in a bill like David's," she said.
"This is something that the government needs to act on now for also the current generation of young people."
Warringah MP Zali Steggall said while she hadn't seen the draft bill, she believed government had a duty to ensure it was providing "a safe environment and productive environment" for future generations.
"We must be putting in place the building blocks to ensure we keep our children and next generation safe and as such, to me, legislation that imposes a duty of care in that decision making that this generation doesn't put its self interest above the interests of future generations is absolutely important," she said.
Members of the crossbench have penned a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, calling on the government to respond to the "global evidence of increasing warming", including by ceasing approvals for new fossil fuel projects.
It follows last week's warnings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who declared the era of global warming has ended and "the era of global boiling has arrived".
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has given the go ahead to three coal mines in recent months.
The letter, signed by 10 members of the crossbench, warns that accelerated global warming will increase the severity of bushfires, floods and droughts,"which dramatically increases threats to Australia's food security and critical infrastructure".
The signatories say the government's target of reaching 43 per cent emission reduction by 2030 is not consistent with keeping warming below 2 degrees.
"We have a nice to have commitment to net zero but no actual concrete plan and no actual targets and decisions around policy," Ms Steggall said.
Speaking alongside the independent MPs on Monday, Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie warned they anticipated "bad bushfire seasons" ahead and the country was not "adequately prepared".
"Australia is now looking down the barrel of another El Nino. We know that an El Nino period after a La Nina, which has been very wet in much of Australia particularly the east coast," she said.
"We anticipate that there will be bad bushfire seasons for Australians. Scientists and bushfire experts are warning us we are not adequately prepared."
North Sydney MP Kylea Tink urged the government to "look up at the potential to move our country forward".
"We must now move towards mitigation and transition, and it means to go beyond planning and into action," she said.
"To do anything less is to see this government condemn future generations to climactic conditions which will lead them living in ways that we as this generation can only imagine."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
