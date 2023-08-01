This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
For a moment, it seemed to be an episode of The X-Files. Here was a former military intelligence officer telling a congressional committee the US government had kept secret evidence of alien technology. It had, claimed David Grusch, collected debris from crashed alien spacecraft, even had biological samples from aliens themselves.
But this wasn't a storyline from the popular TV series of the 1990s. It was a news report, which no doubt had everyone who wants to believe in a froth. What struck me as newsworthy was not so much the claims Grusch was making, but the fact he chose to do so publicly and without a shred of evidence, and that lawmakers in America gave him the platform to do so.
It made for gripping television. Grainy images of UAP - unidentified anomalous phenomena - flitting across screens and a self-styled whistleblower "lifting the lid" on what he claimed was a cover-up by the Pentagon. He'd seen reports, he told the committee, that had been hidden from the public. He'd interviewed people who had claimed to have been injured by UFOs. He claimed reverse engineering was under way to learn how these alien spacecraft worked, how they could travel at such extraordinary speeds, unhindered by gravity or our atmosphere.
But hard evidence? He produced none. Not a skerrick. Just sworn testimony protected by Grusch's "whistleblower" status. Not surprisingly, the flurry of excitement among believers has met cold-water scepticism from people who watch the skies in a professional capacity. People like Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer for SETI - Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence - who wrote: "Neither Grusch nor anyone else claiming to have knowledge of secret government UAP programs has ever been able to publicly produce convincing photos showing alien hardware splayed across the landscape."
Shostak asks why, if there are indeed aliens visiting Earth, do they invariably set their navigation systems to the United States, a country where 40 per cent of the population believes some UFOs are alien spacecraft? Fair question. Are they attracted by the fast food? The aerosolised cheese? The intelligent life? The answer's much more mundane. Americans love conspiracy theories.
This is the country which gave us QAnon, which grew from fringe obscurity in 2017 to an actual threat to national security in January 2021, when its followers joined those storming the Capitol. Among its list of conspiracy theories (as well as lizard people secretly running the US government) is a belief in a vast UFO cover-up. A New York Times explainer estimates the number of Americans who believe in QAnon theories runs to the millions, with many drawn to them via social media, including Facebook and Twitter, before the platforms removed thousands of conspiracy pages.
As for aliens, I'll get excited when I see the evidence. Not when so-called whistleblowers deliver hearsay and wild conjecture. In the meantime, I might revisit The X-Files, just for a laugh.
THEY SAID IT: "It's always a tough call deciding whether, as a scientist, you should argue publicly with the creationists. It's a dilemma that I encounter frequently in another subject area: Does it make sense to bandy words with someone from the UFO community?" - Seth Shostak
YOU SAID IT: When a Saudi football club offers $1 billion for a star player, you know we're close to reaching peak sport.
"Sportspeople are ridiculously overpaid and have been for many years now," writes self-described non-sports person Alan. "Professional sports should be able to pay for their own facilities. Governments would do well to tax sports betting at a special rate of 85 to 90 cents in the dollar. This revenue could then be used to provide local sporting facilities without councils having to use the rates of ratepayers who do not use these facilities."
David writes: "Your last sentence was nearly right, John. We're not being 'geed' up but 'greed' up for the games. The billion-dollar soccer deal is beneath contempt."
"Obsession with sport has definitely gone too far," writes Murray. "It is yet another major distraction technique used by governments and big corporations to deflect the general populace from thinking about the very real issues currently undermining our once flourishing democratic society. These obscene amounts of money would be much better spent solving real problems such as rampant crime and homelessness."
Arthur writes: "Sport used to be a means of enjoyment. The idea was to participate and winning was not the primary goal. These outlandish payments for the stars of sport have distorted our priorities to our detriment. It is another example of the power of the dollar over everything else."
"I wholeheartedly agree with your comments on the gross amount of money awash in a sport I like to follow with some passion," writes Paul. "But that's the problem with a free market. It delivers us a huge range of goods and services and we don't complain when things are cheap but whinge when the costs seem out of proportion. Can we have it both ways? I guess what seems really obscene and sad are our collective priorities."
Annie writes: "As an immigrant Australian, I've found it wiser to keep my mouth shut about the trumpeted national obsession with sport. When did it become almost compulsory to worship sport? Is it supposed to be the great equaliser in Australian society? I'm sure you're right: ordinary supporters at the local oval don't have market value - they have to be sold obsession. And isn't winning the ultimate capitalist endeavour?"
"Could not agree more," writes Deidre. "As an Australian, I have had sport rammed down my throat for the past 50-odd years. I applaud Daniel Andrews' cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. I hope Brisbane cancels the 2032 Olympics. I was disgusted by the Sydney Olympics - which relocated disadvantaged people out of their communities and even some First Nations people off country - with far-reaching consequences that linger well beyond 2000. We have urgent problems we need to address as a society and rewarding and promoting greed certainly doesn't help the majority. Why can't we promote and celebrate generosity and cooperation instead of greed and competition?"
Maree writes: "I read you every day. Today, I just want to thank you for talking so much sense that most of the public don't voice."
"Oh Echidna, you hit the nail right on the head," writes Ces. "And I thought it was just me who felt that way. Sport is really all about money isn't it, just like virtually everything else. Sadly, old George [Orwell] was quite right. Keep up the good work. Always love your insights."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
