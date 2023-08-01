"Could not agree more," writes Deidre. "As an Australian, I have had sport rammed down my throat for the past 50-odd years. I applaud Daniel Andrews' cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. I hope Brisbane cancels the 2032 Olympics. I was disgusted by the Sydney Olympics - which relocated disadvantaged people out of their communities and even some First Nations people off country - with far-reaching consequences that linger well beyond 2000. We have urgent problems we need to address as a society and rewarding and promoting greed certainly doesn't help the majority. Why can't we promote and celebrate generosity and cooperation instead of greed and competition?"