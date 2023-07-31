The Canberra Times
Former Liberal MLA Giulia Jones shaves hair for charity after breast cancer diagnosis

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 12:30pm
Two months after revealing she had breast cancer, former Liberal MLA now Painaustralia CEO Giulia Jones has shaved her hair for charity, her five-year-old daughter Liliana giving the new look "100 thumbs up".

