Two months after revealing she had breast cancer, former Liberal MLA now Painaustralia CEO Giulia Jones has shaved her hair for charity, her five-year-old daughter Liliana giving the new look "100 thumbs up".
Mrs Jones, 43, has been receiving chemotherapy after having a lumpectomy and was losing her hair.
She decided to shave it all off and raise money for So Brave, a charity for young women with breast cancer and for Painaustralia, directing the funds to young women in chronic pain.
By the time she sat down in the hot seat at Catalado's salon in Ainslie Place on Monday morning, she had raised more than $20,000 for the organisations.
Doing the head-shaving honours was Cataldo's stylist Claudia Cataldo, who is herself recovering from breast cancer.
Mrs Jones, 43, wanted to draw attention to breast cancer affecting younger women who may be oblivious to the risk.
A mother of six, her youngest daughter, Liliana, five, sat on her lap as her hair was shaved.
The former MLA was also joined by her former Liberal colleagues in the Assembly, including Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee who was there with her newborn daughter Ava.
As the clippers fired up, Liberal MLA Elizabeth Kikkert called from the sidelines, "a new beginning Gules".
After the shave, a beaming Mrs Jones was also emotional as she looked back on finding a lump in her breast purely by chance after playing one day with Liliana.
Doing the hair shave was something positive to come out of the whole experience as she continues to go through rounds of chemotherapy.
"I was really raised to try to do something with my life and I hope this has made a difference to some women who are thinking about getting a test. Go and get a test," she implored.
"If it's earlier, you won't have to go through as much. And for those who are going through it, I see you. I really see you and I know what you're going through and it's hard. But the whole community and I'm feeling that very much too."
Mrs Jones' daughter Liliana at first thought mum now looked like "a boy with lipstick" but soon came around to the new look by giving it "100 thumbs up".
So Brave founder Rachelle Panitz said breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women aged 20 to 39 and also the leading cause of cancer death for the same age group.
Ms Jones said she also wanted the money raised to help young women in chronic pain, through the organisation she now led, Painaustralia.
"People with chronic pain are not talked about, so that's another huge social change we need to see in this country and I think we will. And today's just a little step in that direction," she said.
Mrs Jones was hugged by her supporters, including Liberal MLA Peter Cain, who couldn't resist a rub of her newly bald noggin.
The Duffy mum said it was "very special" to receive support from her former colleagues.
"I would rather have nobody else by my side," she said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
