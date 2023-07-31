The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New Tennis ACT chief Mark La Brooy outlines plans to grow sport in Canberra

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy has outlined his vision for the sport in the region. Picture by Keegan Carroll
New Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy has outlined his vision for the sport in the region. Picture by Keegan Carroll

New Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy has expressed his intention to build state-of-the-art facilities to lure the world's top players to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.