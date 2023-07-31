The Canberra Times

Opinion

Australia needs a National Environment Commission

By Janaline Oh
August 1 2023 - 5:30am
The 2020 State of the Environment report shows we are in a biodiversity crisis. Every environmental indicator is in decline. Australia has the worst extinction rate for mammal species in the world. How do we arrest and reverse this situation?

