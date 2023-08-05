The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT Rural Fire Service strike team helps to fight Canada wildfires

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a group of Canberra firefighters, it was like lobbing into the set of the popular 1990s TV show Northern Exposure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.