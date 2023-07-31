Bushfires are a part of Australian life; we should plan for them

Invariably every year around late winter and early spring there is talk of a dangerous bushfire season approaching.
If it's a wet winter then grass and undergrowth levels are too high; if it's a dry winter these fuels are dry and more combustible. Talk about climate change is now included.
The facts are this; we have always had hot summers and bushfires have occurred in Australia for billions of years. Bushfires are nature's spring cleaning; the Australian landscape needs bushfires to re-germinate, regrow, replenish and thrive. Our First Nations people deliberately lit them.
So what has changed? Well we have built houses in bushfire-prone areas and in the path of bushfires which simply consume readily available naturally occurring fuels. Fire travel is not indiscriminate; it's basic physics.
So what to do? Don't extinguish naturally occurring bushfires. Be careful where we build houses and live. Conduct regular controlled burns in national parks, forests and rural areas. Public education.
It should be noted that emergency fire response is virtually ineffective and is symptomatic of a systemic failure at the awareness stage. Let's not focus on bushfire response and more on risk mitigation relating to the inevitability of bushfires.
P Gibbons (Letters, July 27) highlights the rubbish strewn along William Hovell Drive and Tuggeranong Parkway.
It is a disgrace to all authorities concerned. Our major freeway system, connecting "satellite" townships and the city is littered with rubbish.
In addition the $2.1 million-plus kangaroo fencing along the Tuggeranong Parkway has been allowed to fall into disrepair at several points. This has resulted in high animal roadkill numbers.
It has also caused a lot of damage to vehicles and angst for drivers.
This asset management failure reflects a worsening trend in line with what is happening with other ACT government services.
This suggests there is a weakness in our unique city/state self-government model.
We are not well served by process that delivers repeated Labor/Green governments and a Liberal party that is permanently in opposition.
Canberrans might examine the benefits of electing worthy independents at the next election. This might give us an Assembly prepared to discuss necessary change.
When governments unilaterally cancel contracts for infrastructure builds or submarine purchases (or even take over privately run public hospitals) they're usually up for mega bucks in compensation.
Will Metricon face similar penalties for cancelling and walking away from the contracts it signed to build homes for ordinary Australians?
Or do they think people should just be satisfied if they give them their deposits back, no questions asked or debate entered into?
Your July 28 editorial "Barr is very selective on what stacks up" states that a lot of things that this government does "don't stack up", and as it stands, much seems to depend on the whim of the Chief Minister.
You did not, however, relate this to football in Canberra. GWS Giants (a Sydney AFL team) are contracted to receive $2.85m per year for 10 years to locally play three men's and two women's matches per year; whereas our local Canberra teams Raiders and Brumbies will receive $2.6m and $1.75m per year respectively to play all their home games in Canberra.
Whether this stacks up or not as a good deal for Canberra ratepayers, or is just Barr's whim, it's a great deal for GWS.
Given the ACT Greens are proposing a two-year rent freeze are they also proposing a two-year freeze on rates, land tax, insurance premiums (with a commitment to limit future charges to no more than two per cent per annum?
They might also offer to compensate landlords for future interest rate increases where applicable.
Several years ago the Labor/Green government changed the way land tax was charged to body corporates in the ACT. Initially the unimproved value of land was allocated to each body corporate member and land tax then assessed on that value.
Then they decided they could scrounge more revenue by applying land tax on the whole value of the land at the body corporate level and then apportioning that tax between body corporate members.
This substantially increased the amount of land tax payable by each body corporate member. This was a fourfold increase in some cases.
Whilst there may be a few landlords that take advantage of a tight rental market, I believe the majority take a moderate and conciliatory approach preferring to retain existing tenants.
I read recent articles on commercial e-scooters with great interest, particularly the ACT government's crackdown on cars while e-scooter users continue to flout basic safety regulations.
Despite the financial gain to the ACT government from e-scooter providers, these contracts should be severed immediately.
Taxpayers are significantly out of pocket and our already struggling health system has an additional, and unnecessary, load. I am sure that sick people waiting for a hospital bed would agree.
If people really want e-scooters let them buy their own, which I suspect, they would treat with much greater respect than the commercial ones that litter parts of Canberra.
The ACT Labor Party has adopted an official policy to redefine planning zones to allow more houses - everywhere.
Your editorial of July 26 pointed out some of the flaws in this approach, including increased urban heat.
However, there are other problems with this rather short-sighted change - including for example, reduced biodiversity and reduced water quality and quantity: our Garden City will be irrevocably lost.
I call on the ACT government to instead start an open conversation with Canberrans on how big Canberra should be.
Reading your editorial "ACT needs more homes but not at any cost" (July 26) brought back a memory.
In 1967 as a bumptious, ignorant and arrogant ANU dropout I joined the Commonwealth Department of Works and rapidly made myself insufferable.
Instead of giving me a well deserved boot up the bum, my Class 4 supervisor shuffled me off to a section called "major development" where I hobnobbed with engineers and spent a lot of time coding data and checking punch cards.
Curious, I asked "What do we do in "major development?"
The answer? "Canberra has a population of 60,000 and is expected to grow to 100,000 by 2000. We are planning for that development".
A quick check of ABS figures shows that in 1967 Canberra already had 100,000 people.
I guess Canberra planning has never managed to catch up.
I am 65 years old and have owned five houses (all principle places of residence) in the ACT. Five lots of stamp duty.
Since 2016 I have downsized to an apartment. This will likely be the last property I own.
Thanks to Mr Barr's callous disregard for the elderly in regards to his stamp duty rules, and assuming I live to say 90, I will be paying stamp duty, through increased rates, for another 25 years.
But I suppose I should expect it, as Mr Barr in 2018 said he had no time for "old" troublemakers like me.
The last ACT election was held in October 2020, nearly three years ago.
Just prior to the election, the ACT government erected (at taxpayer expense) numerous large expensive looking street signs telling us that major road upgrades were about to occur on the Monaro Highway, Athllon Drive and other roads in Canberra's south.
I'm not suggesting that this was taxpayer-funded advertising intended to affect the outcome of an election, but others might.
The upgrades have not commenced and the roads have continued to deteriorate. The signs are now fading, some are marked with graffiti and some are surrounded by tall weeds.
If the government can't commit to starting these upgrades before the next election could they perhaps, as a minimum, commit to upgrading the signs?
Another example of the power of corporations is the fact that politicians have introduced draconian penalties against climate activists on behalf of fossil fuel companies. Like suffragettes, climate activists will be shown to be on the right side of history.
The way the economy is at the moment, and its drastic effect on living standards, I can afford to eat, just not every day.
It beggars belief that with all our science we can't safely dispose of soft plastics or find alternatives to them. Is the real issue neoliberal economics? Could it be that the solutions just aren't profitable enough?
I appreciate Senator David Pocock asking legitimate questions about Housing Australia Future Fund. It's the Greens who are grandstanding, just as they did on climate change in the Rudd era.
Great to see Victoria chasing the ACT and kicking some climate goals. Banning new gas connections is the first of many steps to move us from unhealthy, polluting, fossil gas toward clean, healthy renewable, all-electric homes. It's a clear winner.
To hell with arguments as to whether "robodebt" was illegal or not. (Letters, July 29). Ignoramuses like me felt taxing people without a clue as to what they earned was daft from the word go.
Re Gordon Fyfe's letter about changing banks (Letters, July 29). We changed from Westpac, Woden, (who didn't know our name), to Bendigo Bank, Curtin (who did know our name) with no effort. We gave Bendigo Bank all our account details and they did the job for us.
Albanese's political posturing on the $10 billion housing fund is overshadowed by government's readiness to donate $12 billion annually to fossil fuels, $10 billion to military aircraft and $360 billion to submarines while thousands are homeless.
Let's just clarify one thing. It doesn't require any affiliation with neo-nazis to hold Josh Frydenberg and certainly Tim Wilson in low esteem.
Leon Arundell (Letters, July 29) makes a very valid point. The government must have the courage to drop projects when they turn out to have major flaws. One of those is a network of trams that can't climb hills for hilly Canberra.
Rajend Naidu (Letters, July 29) asks "what kind of welcome to country" is "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi"? Simple. It is a stolen one. Welsh rugby crowds chant "Oggy, Oggy, Oggy, oi, oi, oi".
