Regardless of whether there are reporters waiting to interview you on the red carpet before you enter the venue, awards ceremonies make people feel both their work, and they, are valued. This in turn instils a sense of purpose and confidence, for the individual, which can lead to more success for that individual on a personal level, However, not only that: it also sets the industry bar and encourages intra-industry competition, shapes the principles of industry best practice, and establishes a culture of expected excellence that works to continuously evolve the settings of the bar over time.