The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

For The Logies, like businesses, it's important to recognise workers' achievements

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
August 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Sunday night the TV Week Logie Awards were celebrated as celebs from all over Australia congregated in Sydney to schmooze and booze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.