Times Past: August 1, 1966

Throughout history, the saying that a dog is a man's best friend often comes true in times of conflict. On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on the small, foreign dog that was adopted by an Australian battalion member and brought back to Australia undercover.
The pup's name was Horrie the Wog dog - a homeless dog that became the unofficial mascot of the 2/1st Machine Gun Battalion.
The uniform and kit of the four-legged campaigner associated with an Australian battalion through Egypt, Palestine, Greece, Crete and Syria during World War II had been given to the Australian War Memorial.
The uniform was complete with colour patch, chevrons and the Africa Star ribbon.
They had been given to the memorial by his wartime master, J. B. Moody, of Portland, Victoria.
Horrie was found by Mr Moody in Egypt in 1941 and stayed with the battalion until it returned to Australia in February 1942. His experiences included being shipwrecked when the Costa Rica was sunk during the evacuation from Greece. Horrie was smuggled aboard a ship in a backpack and landed in Adelaide in 1942.
The grainy black and white photo on the front cover shows a short and stout Horrie the war dog in his vest "smiling" at the camera.
