The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 1, 1966

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: August 1, 1966
Times Past: August 1, 1966

Throughout history, the saying that a dog is a man's best friend often comes true in times of conflict. On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on the small, foreign dog that was adopted by an Australian battalion member and brought back to Australia undercover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.