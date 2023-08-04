About My Father stars and was co-written by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in what appears to be a quasi-autobiographical story. Salvo (De Niro) is a successful Chicago hair stylist who emigrated from Sicily many years ago. He's the type of tough, gruff father who puts great emphasis on hard work and little on emotion. Now, Salvo is widowed and still working - he saves the charm for his female clientele - and his son Sebastian (Maniscalco) has a good job as a hotel manager. All of this and more is related by Sebastian in voiceover - too much of it, really.

