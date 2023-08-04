Happiness for Beginners
M, 103 minutes, Netflix
3 stars
No one going into a Netflix rom-com called Happiness for Beginners can expect too much.
And it's this level of expectation that makes the film a perfectly acceptable piece of viewing.
It doesn't offer anything new, or any great insights, or feature particularly memorable characters, but there's some nice scenery, solid soundtrack choices and a few moments of comedy to keep you entertained for 100-odd minutes.
Based on a book by Katherine Center and written and directed by Vicky Wight (The Lost Husband), Happiness for Beginners follows Helen (Bridesmaids' Ellie Kemper), who after finally divorcing her sad sack of a husband, decides she's going to do something for herself and expand her horizons.
She's sick and tired of never following through with anything, so she signs up for a guided group hike along the Appalachian Trail, which is due to take about a week.
Also on the trek is Jake (Yellowstone's Luke Grimes), her younger brother's closest friend and someone she has known for almost as long as she can remember.
Trouble is, she was really looking forward to trying out a different personality on this trip - someone who is keen to try new things and be open to life - and having Jake along threatens that.
Only days earlier Jake told Helen that he always thought she was way too good for her husband, and fondly remembered times when "she used to be fun". Needless to say, Helen didn't take too kindly to the comment, and is determined to be annoyed with Jake for the entire journey - and to pretend that they don't know each other.
The best thing about these types of movies is always the odd assortment of characters thrown together in the group.
Starting things off, we have the amusing team leader Beckett (Ben Cook), a young dude very keen on keeping litter out of the forest and starting chats with "Okay people"; then there's Hugh (Crazy Rich Asians' Nico Santos) a wannabe actor who has the funniest line in the film; Wall Street type Mason (Esteban Benito); vow-of-silence hiker Sue (Julia Shiplett); airhead you can't help but love, Kaylee (Gus Birney); and finally go-getter with a crush on Jake, Windy (Shayvawn Webster).
Some of the interactions between the crew are funny and sweet, but then there's lines of far-too-obvious dialogue like "I'm more than the sum of my parts - I think we're all more than we seem to be", that make you roll your eyes.
That said, the scenery along the trail is very beautiful. Perhaps not as immersive and wondrous as Reese Witherspoon's "finding yourself" drama Wild, but a good time nonetheless.
Then, of course, there's the romance. From the beginning it's wildly obvious that Jake is pining for Helen. He's a doctor who's caring and considerate, so he is obviously a catch (though Helen can only see him as her annoying brother's friend), but it's less obvious why he likes Helen. But as we get to see a little more of her outer shell chipping away in the forest, it becomes a little clearer, and the audience actually wants to see them get together.
When all the cards are finally laid on the table, there's quite a sweet earnestness about it that is absent in most of the rest of the film.
Happiness for Beginners also stars Blythe Danner in a small role as Helen's free-spirited Grandma Gigi.
Finicky watchers may be offside from the beginning due to some curiously poor sound design choices at an early party scene.
