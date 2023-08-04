Then, of course, there's the romance. From the beginning it's wildly obvious that Jake is pining for Helen. He's a doctor who's caring and considerate, so he is obviously a catch (though Helen can only see him as her annoying brother's friend), but it's less obvious why he likes Helen. But as we get to see a little more of her outer shell chipping away in the forest, it becomes a little clearer, and the audience actually wants to see them get together.

