Wallabies youngster Tom Hooper is confident he will grow into the Australian No.7 jersey as the year progresses.
The 21-year-old was thrown into the openside flanker role for just the second time in his professional career for Saturday night's clash with New Zealand.
The Wallabies suffered a convincing 38-7 loss, however Hooper was largely praised for his performance.
Despite the praise, the rookie was critical of his own game and acknowledged there is a lot to learn about playing Test footy.
"I probably wasn't as physical as I would've liked," he said. "I would've liked more stop tackles and probably went hunting a bit too much for the ball if I'm being critical of myself.
"Quade [Cooper] had some wise words at half time, he said 'we need you to play more like a lock than a seven, that's why we picked a big body'. I probably missed the mark on the tactics, if I get the chance in that seven jersey again I'll rectify those."
The Wallabies arrived in Dunedin on Sunday for this weekend's second Bledisloe Cup clash. Coach Eddie Jones must navigate a growing injury ward, with Allan Alaalatoa ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles and Taniela Tupou battling a rib injury.
Stars Len Ikitau and Michael Hooper are also racing the clock to be fit for the tournament.
"It's a tough loss with Al," Tom Hooper said. "He's one of those leaders who's looked after me from my time at the Brumbies and now my time in this set up. It's a massive loss, you could probably see the effect that had among the whole team on the weekend.
"We still got a strong leadership group. Our co-captains are strong leaders and they've got guys supporting them, like Will [Skelton], Quade and Samu [Kerevi]. It's a good spot to be in as a young bloke, we've just got to build a habit of winning."
