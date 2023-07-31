The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Tom Hooper eager to grow after Wallabies Bledisloe loss to All Blacks

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hooper charges forward. Picture Getty Images
Tom Hooper charges forward. Picture Getty Images

Wallabies youngster Tom Hooper is confident he will grow into the Australian No.7 jersey as the year progresses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.