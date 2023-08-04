Meg 2: The Trench
M, 116 minutes
2 stars
Who would have ever thought that the 2018 creature feature The Meg, with Jason Statham taking on a gigantic prehistoric megalodon shark, would warrant a sequel? But the original film's clever targeting of the Chinese market with Li Bingbing in a lead role helped net it an international box office of over $500 million buckeroos, and so here we are.
This sequel opens with a wonderful piece of CGI, a contextual scene that positions the megalodon among the food chain of the Pliocene era, with the oil tanker-sized shark chomping on a Tyrannosaurus that wandered a bit too close to the coastline.
We'll park the scientific accuracy of that opening for the moment and move ahead a couple of million years, where the unstoppable Statham finally offers The Meg some kind of food chain equivalency.
A handful of years after viewers last met him, Jonas Taylor (Statham) is right-hand-man to billionaire marine biology entrepreneur Jiuming Jian (Wu Jing). Jiuming has built an enormous marine institute that is home to, among other things, the giant megalodon he reared as an orphaned baby, but it is also where Jiuming and Jonas are sharing the parenting of Meiying (Shuya Sophia Cai), the orphaned daughter of Bingbing Li's character from the first film.
The gents are headed out to survey a deep sea formation said to be home to more of the prehistoric sharks that made them and their institute so famous, and it's no testament to their parenting abilities that they bring 14-year-old Meiying along.
Assisted by their expedition crew of Mac (Cliff Curtis), D.J. (Page Kennedy) and Jess (Skyler Samuels), the team take two submersibles to the bottom of the ocean where things go almost immediately wrong, including young Meiying having stowed away on one vessel, and the party crashing a secret undersea mining operation.
Between violent mining company mercenaries and a quartet of enormous prehistoric sharks, the expedition becomes something that even Statham may not be able to rescue everyone from.
I've lived inland, in Canberra, for more than 30 years now and so I'm finally over my teenage trauma of having to swim back to shore during a surf carnival when the shark alarm went off.
Time, and distance from the ocean, have allowed me to appreciate the thrill of a film where a shark is the "bad guy" - particularly here where the filmmakers don't shy away from their silly premise and lean into its own implausibility.
This time around, we have four giant sharks and joined by a handful of other prehistoric monster denizens of that deep ocean zone.
The filmmakers are more than comfortable with the writing team (Dean Georgaris with Jon and Erich Hoeber) either overlooking any scientific inaccuracy in Steve Altern's source novel, or in adding their own logic-defying scenarios, including that meeting of the megalodon and Tyrannosaurus, just a couple of dozen million years apart evolutionarily.
They also eschew any sense of character development, so the many deaths don't come with any kind of emotional impact for viewers, unless they're squeamish.
But the film's final third moves the action to an ocean theme park and the campiness and enjoyability really ramp up, with director Ben Wheatley paying homage to iconic shots and scenarios from Jaws and its sequels. Film aficionados might not adore Meg 2, but they will appreciate these scenes, including a great shark point-of-view of the mouthful of tourists it is taking in.
Statham doesn't like to stray from his usual persona and I'm happy with that. Of the rest of the expendable cast, it's great to see Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis performing with his own accent and having fun.
