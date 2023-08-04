A handful of years after viewers last met him, Jonas Taylor (Statham) is right-hand-man to billionaire marine biology entrepreneur Jiuming Jian (Wu Jing). Jiuming has built an enormous marine institute that is home to, among other things, the giant megalodon he reared as an orphaned baby, but it is also where Jiuming and Jonas are sharing the parenting of Meiying (Shuya Sophia Cai), the orphaned daughter of Bingbing Li's character from the first film.