The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Mark Kenny | Anthony Albanese's Labor is caught in pincer movement of its own making

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Governments are always vulnerable to quick fixes and right now, Anthony Albanese's Labor operation is facing sorties on both its right and left flanks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.