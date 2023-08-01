The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 2, 1927

By Jess Hollingsworth
August 2 2023 - 12:00am
The Canberra Times front page on this day in 1927.
The unusual decision was taken in 1927 to not capture the opening of Parliament House on a "phonofilm" - the early invention of sound on film - was revealed at a royal commission inquiry that was looking at the film industry in Australia. The Canberra Times reported on the revelation on this day in 1927.

