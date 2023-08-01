Times Past: August 2, 1927

The unusual decision was taken in 1927 to not capture the opening of Parliament House on a "phonofilm" - the early invention of sound on film - was revealed at a royal commission inquiry that was looking at the film industry in Australia. The Canberra Times reported on the revelation on this day in 1927.
The revelation was made that a company which sought to make a phonofilm record of the Canberra ceremony in May was refused permission to do so.
Mr Hawkins, managing director of De Forest Phonofilms (Aust.) Ltd. said his company had paid $1000 overtime to the laboratory staff in New York to furnish the equipment on time but chairman of the Royal Tour Committee (Major-General Sir Brudenell White) informed them their application could not be considered. Offers were made to pay all expenses incurred and they were to present the gtovernment with two copies of the film.
The company did take a "silent" camera to Canberra and captured part of the ceremony - the speeches of the Duke of York and Mr Bruce, and Dame Nellie Melba's singing.
The refusal to the company had been described as appearing "to be gross official stupidity in refusing permission for the taking of a complete pictorial and sound recording of the ceremony".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.