Meg 2: The Trench (M, 116 minutes): This sequel to the 2018 film dives into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs (ie megalodons - it's a prehistoric species of shark) and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a race against time.

