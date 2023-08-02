Meg 2: The Trench (M, 116 minutes): This sequel to the 2018 film dives into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs (ie megalodons - it's a prehistoric species of shark) and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a race against time.
About My Father (M, 90 minutes): In this comedy, Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco) tells his old-school Italian immigrant dad Salvo (Robert De Niro) of his plans to propose to his all-American girlfriend, leading Salvo to insist on crashing a weekend with her parents. Others in the cast include Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall and David Rasche. Maniscalco also co-wrote the film with Austen Earl.
Chevalier (M, 108 minutes): This biopic is inspired by the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr) - also dubbed the "Black Mozart". The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court. The film also stars former Canberran Samara Weaving as Marie-Joséphine de Comarieu.
The Miracle Club (PG, 90 minutes): Close friends Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O'Casey) from Ballyfermot, a hard-knock community in Dublin, win a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, where they are tasked with helping the sick and disabled pilgrims who come to bathe in the town's healing springs. When they are joined by Chrissie (Laura Linney), who has returned from the US after a long absence, old wounds are reopened, and the women must confront their pasts.
On the Wandering Paths (M, 95 minutes): In this subtitled French film based on a true story, Jean Dujardin plays Pierre, a writer who, one drunken evening, climbs the facade of a building and falls several storeys. The accident leaves him in a deep coma, and when he emerges he is barely able to stand. He decides to hike alone across France - from Provence to Mont-Saint-Michel - through some of France's roughest, most inhospitable and beautiful regions.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
