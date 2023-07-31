The ACT government has announced it is consulting the community on the territory's first Integrated Energy Plan to guide Canberra on its "pathway to electrification".
The Integrated Energy Plan is intended to direct how the ACT will change energy systems to reach legislated targets.
The ACT government has promised to transition away from fossil fuels completely by 2045 at the latest.
Fossil fuels currently make up more than 20 per cent of the overall emissions from the ACT.
Consultation will seek advice on how to effectively engage with and support low-income households, the best ways to support businesses and multi-unit complex buildings, how to share information throughout the transition and how to establish collaborative partnerships to deliver objectives.
Chief Minister and Minister for Climate Action Andrew Barr said Canberra is leading the nation in its transition towards sustainability.
"About a third of Canberra households are already experiencing the benefits of an all-electric home, and even more are embracing sustainable technologies such as solar and home battery systems," he said.
"We are leading the country on ZEV uptake, with one in five new car registrations being a ZEV this year.
"Canberrans are embracing the objectives of a new zero emissions city, but there is still a way to go, and we are developing a long-term plan to help us get there.
"This is a complex task, but we are well on our way."
The transition is as much about cleaner energy as it is about cheaper energy, Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said.
"Setting a clear direction for electrifying our city will mean that we cut emissions and that our community will see substantial savings as renewable electricity takes centre stage in powering homes and businesses," he said.
"With rising gas costs, electrification offers a more affordable, zero emissions alternative.
"The ACT is the first jurisdiction to be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and to commit to phasing out fossil gas. We have set world leading emissions targets and are making the important changes that are needed to achieve them."
The position paper from the ACT government is available from Tuesday, August 1, outlining their draft plan.
Community can have their say at this link.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
