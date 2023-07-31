The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Greens willing to negotiate Housing Australia Future Fund with Labor

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens say they have reached out to the government to negotiate Labor's signature Housing Australia Future Fund this week, revealing they are willing to move on a $2.5 billion investment demand in exchange for rental relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.