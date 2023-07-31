The Greens say they have reached out to the government to negotiate Labor's signature Housing Australia Future Fund this week, revealing they are willing to move on a $2.5 billion investment demand in exchange for rental relief.
The party's comments come after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would reintroduce its housing package in the House of Representatives which, if blocked in the Senate, could provide a double dissolution election trigger.
Speaking to reporters on the first day back in Parliament after the mid-winter break, Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather accused the Albanese government of turning the bill into a "shameless political fight" because "they know their housing policy is indefensible".
"On the one side you have a government who wants to lock in a plan that locks in catastrophic failure and the other side you have millions of renters and the Greens holding out to try and at least get a plan that stops the housing crisis get worse," the member for Griffith said.
The Greens teamed up with the Coalition in June to delay a vote on Labor's housing package until October.
The Opposition have all but checked out of the conversation, leaving Labor to deal with the Greens, who want two things: $2.5 billion a year on public and affordable housing; and for the government to incentivise state and territory governments to implement a two-year rent freeze and ongoing rent caps.
READ MORE:
Relations between the two parties have been tense, with the Greens writing to Mr Albanese on the weekend threatening a new wave of door-knocking in Labor electorates on housing policy.
Mr Chandler-Mather insisted his party would come to the table and negotiate its $2.5 billion investment demand, but added "it takes two to tango".
"We've said the bottom line is, at the very least, we need to make unlimited rent increases illegal," he said.
"Right now it seems the government would rather threaten early elections than cough up a few extra billion dollars for public housing and do something for renters in the middle of the worst housing prices we've seen in generations."
The Prime Minister's Office did not say whether they would meet with the Greens on the HAFF during this sitting fortnight. It is understood they regularly engage with the crossbench.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.