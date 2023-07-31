Uber Eats launches petition to change Canberra to CanBEERa

Would Australians cop Canberra being changed to CanBEERa? Would Canberrans?
Aside from putting off the wine and spirits drinkers, Can-BEER-a, will also have us saying the national capital forever more with a New Zealand accent. Can we cop that?
Uber Eats is on Tuesday launching a petition at Parliament House to try to indeed do just that, as a nod to all the craft breweries in the region.
It's also a very tongue-in-cheek campaign to coincide with the Uber Eats alcohol delivery service being launched in the ACT.
Canberrans recently joined the other east coast capitals in being able to order alcohol from local merchants through the app.
Uber Eats on Tuesday said the petition for Can-BEER-a will be officially launched and a truck carrying billboards saying "Welcome to Can-BEER-a" will drive around the national capital.
"As a tribute to the nation's capital being a 'hop spot' for local brewers, Uber Eats is calling on Australians to rally behind the petition to rename the city, hoping to deliver enough signatures to officially present it to Parliament by National Beer Day on Sunday, August 7," a statement from the company said.
A "town crier" will be taking the petition to the steps of Parliament on Tuesday.
Uber Eats regional general manager (retail) Lucas Groeneveld said the Can-BEER-a campaign just made sense, with the ACT "punching above its weight" in terms of craft beers, regularly polling some of the best, if not the best, in the nation.
Mr Groeneveld said the petition for a name change was a bit of fun and "pretty exciting".
But on a more serious note, he reiterated that only people aged over 18 could order alcohol on Uber Eats, with the identification of customer scanned on delivery.
Drivers had also received training so that if a person was deemed to be intoxicated when they arrived, the delivery would not be made.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
