It was a real possibility that the Matildas would be knocked out of the World Cup at the group stages for the first time in 20 years but two first-half goals from Hayley Raso put any doubts to rest almost immediately against Canada.
Australia won the game 4-0 but not without controversy in the first half. Raso's first goal was initially disallowed then confirmed, before Mary Fowler looked as though she had doubled the lead before it was ruled out.
Raso then turned fans' boos into cheers after scoring her second late in the first half shortly after Fowler's disallowed goal.
The winger has shown glimpses both in the lead up and in the first two games without real substance. But two goals in the first half showed just why she was in the team once more.
Fowler finally got her goal in the second half to make it 3-0 before Catley wrapped up the biggest win at a World Cup for the Matildas, 4-0.
The win was a massive result for Australia - who knocked the reigning Olympic gold medallists Canada out of the Cup altogether. It was the first time the Olympic champions had been eliminated in the group stages at the next tournament.
Whilst most of the attention was on the game in Melbourne, the other two teams in the group Nigeria and Ireland were playing at the same time in Brisbane. Ireland were already eliminated, but the Super Falcons had it all to play for.
In the end the Irish and Nigeria played out a stalemate, meaning Australia finished on top of the group followed by Nigeria. Canada and Ireland missed out on qualification.
The big news pre-game was that captain Sam Kerr had returned to the bench whilst Fowler returned to the starting team following her concussion that kept her out of the Nigeria loss.
The Matildas got off to the best possible start in a direct move from Mackenzie Arnold at the back to Caitlin Foord who passed to her captain and Arsenal teammate Steph Catley who found Raso in the box who made no mistake inside 10 minutes.
The opening goal was not without its drama after Catley was originally ruled offside, but VAR intervened and adjudged the goal to be given.
The winger could have had a double shortly if not for some brilliant goalkeeping from Canada's Kaileen Sheridan.
However, VAR would play havoc again. This time it was against Australia - with a long delay seeing the goal ruled out after it was adjudged that Ellie Carpenter was in an offside position in the lead up and that she interfered in play.
But just five minutes later, Canada had nowhere to hide with Raso capitalising on poor defending from a corner and she finally did make it 2-0 with the half ticking down.
Wholesale changes came for Canada after the break in response to the Matildas onslaught.
Kyra Cooney-Cross brought out the best in Canada goalkeeper Sheridan early in the second half but the stopper was able to palm the ball over the bar.
And it was game over just shortly after and Fowler finally got her goal. It was another through ball from Catley to her Arsenal teammate Caitlin Foord who squared it to Fowler who did just enough with the help of the post to make it 3-0.
The dominance from Australia was evident. In the 65th minute, Canada had not yet registered a shot on target but Arnold was called into action when Deanne Rose found space in the box however the West Ham stopper kept the ball out.
Fowler had a golden chance for a double of her own after she weaved and turned her way through the Canada defence but the Manchester City striker could only find the post.
Canada's misery was complete in injury time after Australia were awarded a penalty in the dying stages thanks to a foul on Katrina Gorry.
Catley stepped up for her second penalty of the tournament and made no mistake and the game ended 4-0.
