And, just like that, it's game on for the Matildas.
Who was worried? Not the Matildas.
The team's most experienced players were full of confidence heading into the must-win, final-group clash with Olympic champions Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday night.
"We can get the job done," long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, cool as a cucumber, said after a devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night threatened to derail their World Cup dreams.
"We stay true to who we are."
And, with their trademark "Never say die" attitude, forged at the 2007 Women's World Cup in China, they delivered.
The scoreline said 4-0 but, had it not been for a controversial disallowed Mary Fowler goal in the 34th minute, it could have been more.
They started with their foot on the gas, and they didn't take it off.
Unlike against Nigeria, the Matildas were ruthless in front of goal.
It was spine-tingling stuff. And the crowd of 27,706 lapped it up.
It was a confident, calculated, combative, skilful and determined display from the Australians, who are headed to the round of 16 knockout stage.
The performance could have quite easily gone the other way, with the weight of a nation heavily on their shoulders.
Not only are they the tournament co-hosts for the first time with record Australian crowds turning out to support them, the Matildas have not missed the knockout stages since 2003.
Talk about pressure.
But they embraced it, as van Egmond said they would, describing it as "a privilege".
Talk leading up to the game centred around captain and superstar Sam Kerr, and her calf complaint.
Would she play? If she played, what would that look like? Would she start? Would she come off the bench?
She didn't play, and it didn't matter in the end, as van Egmond had emphatically stated after the heavy Nigeria defeat: "All 23 players are so, so important for us ... The team comes first and we need every single one of them."
Get ready Australia, in seven days' time they go again.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
