The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/World Cup List

Nigeria advance in World Cup after draw with Ireland

By Joel Gould
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigeria are through to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Ireland. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Nigeria are through to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Ireland. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Nigeria are through to the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw with Ireland in their Women's World Cup clash at Suncorp Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.