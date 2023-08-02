"I must admit that I have seen lots of UFOs," writes Sue. "Most of us have. Not being an entomologist, and particularly at night when I can't see them very well, I have no way of identifying most of those insects flying around. Dusk and dawn, I can't always tell whether it is a bird or a bat either. As for the extraterrestrial type, while I admit the possibility of their existence, I find it amusing that they focus their presence on the US, the centre of the conspiracy theory universe and also the location of the major players in the audiovisual and entertainment industry. It is interesting that David Grusch has 'whistleblower' protection on a topic where the need is moot. Julian Assange published - but did not steal - official documents containing information which, arguably, the public should know and US law has been endeavouring to reach well beyond its borders to punish him for a long time."