It's the environment Nick Kyrgios thrives in. Thousands of fans watching him perform, lapping up every tweener and audacious shot.
It's a sight seen all around the world, yet rarely in his home town of Canberra.
It's a situation new Tennis ACT chief executive Mark La Brooy is determined to change in an audacious effort to lure Kyrgios back home.
The boss is aiming high, determined to deliver Canberra vital tennis infrastructure and establish facilities to attract the world's best.
Kyrgios sits on top of that list and La Brooy said the ACT's tennis fans deserve the opportunity to watch the region's greatest modern-day player.
"I'd definitely love to have a chat with Nick about that because it would be amazing," La Brooy said.
"We want to provide the people of Canberra with the opportunity to see the best tennis they can. [Tennis ACT] has a strong history of delivering and supporting great events, so I know we're capable of doing that."
MORE SPORT:
While a Kyrgios appearance would boost the Canberra International, the more likely option is the star would play an exhibition match.
The Wimbledon finalist has previously played charity matches in Sydney and Melbourne prior to the Australian Open.
La Brooy has also expressed his desire for Canberra to host Billie Jean King and Davis Cup ties, which would open the door for Kyrgios to represent his country in his home city.
While Kyrgios hasn't played an elite match in the ACT in eight years, he has spent plenty of time on the city's courts in recent years.
The athlete is a regular at the Lyneham tennis centre and uses the facility as a training base when in town.
Kyrgios also engages regularly with the community through his NK Foundation, much of his work away from the spotlight.
"He's a big supporter of Tennis ACT, our local events and junior players," La Brooy said. "Often a lot of that's happening without cameras around. He's doing great things for the community so I'm excited to continue developing the relationship with Nick, his family and their foundation."
Kyrgios is currently in America racing the clock to be fit for the US Open. The 28-year-old withdrew from the Canada Masters earlier this week and has less than a month to prepare for the final grand slam of the year.
The athlete has endured a torrid run with injuries and has missed all three majors played this season.
While Kyrgios continues to chase a grand slam title, La Brooy said he has already left a considerable legacy.
"It's extremely inspiring for our junior players to know someone who's come up through the ranks in the ACT, grown up here, gone through our pathways and has been able to achieve something that is brilliant.
"[Winning a grand slam] would be great but Nick inspires our kids anyway."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.