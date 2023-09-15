Graeme Turner. University of Queensland Press. $32.99.
Subtitled "How we got here and what can be done about it", this book by cultural historian Turner looks at a sustained period of accelerated sociocultural change, accompanied by natural disasters and COVID. Divisive and hyperpartisan party politics have damaged our capacity to respond to challenges such as climate change, gender equity and social welfare. Examined are the role played by a media environment swamped by misinformation, the social consequences of neoliberal economic policy, and the divisive legacy of the culture wars, before a consideration how we might strengthen our bonds of community and belonging.
Nova Gibson. HarperCollins. $34.99.
Specialist counsellor Gibson has helped thousands of people in their struggle to understand, extricate themselves and heal from toxic relationships and narcissistic abuse. Drawing on the expertise gained from a decade of working with clients and her global online community, she offers comfort, knowledge and strategies to help you identify, navigate and survive this extremely covert, confusing - and dangerous - form of abuse. She brings insight into the lived experience of victims and helps identify the behaviours of narcissistic abusers, such as coercive control, gaslighting and pathological lying.
Tom Nash. Penguin. $35.
Before Tom Nash entertained people with his thought-provoking philosophies or hypnotic DJ sets. he was given the slimmest chance of survival after contracting a deadly disease at the age of 19. This resulted in him losing both his arms and legs. When the unthinkable becomes your reality, where do you turn? Why do you turn? Tom not only went on to survive, but to thrive, taking on life with nothing more than a pair of prosthetic hooks and a dark sense of humour. Here, Nash presents his take on physical hardship and what can be achieved when almost everything has been taken away.
Todd Rogers, Jessica Lasky-Fink. Scribe Publications. $32.99.
Subtitled "communicate more effectively in the real world", this is a research-backed book by two behavioural scientists. The average adult receives more than 100 emails and numerous text messages each day. With all this correspondence, gaining a busy reader's attention is now a competition. The authors outline cognitive facts about how busy people read, then detail six research-backed principles for effective writing: use fewer words; lower the reading level; use formatting judiciously; make the purpose clear for skimmers; emphasise value for readers and make responding as easy as possible.
Jessie Stephens. Pan Macmillan.$34.99.
Sydney writer Stephens tells the story of Adella, who is facing the dawn of a new year and the end of her 20s - and she's in a psychiatric unit recovering from a mental breakdown. A decade earlier, her life held such promise; she had every option in her hand. How did it come to this? The reader is taken back through Adella's life and at her side through the tumultuous highs and lows is her best friend Jake, facing his own challenges and opportunities. They both know the future must have something better to offer - but why does it also always feel, in the bottom of their stomachs, as though something bad is going to happen?
Julie Mae Cohen. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Saffy Huntley-Oliver is beautiful, charming, rich - and in her spare time she's a serial killer. For the past 15 years she's been hunting down and killing bad men: rapists, murderers, domestic abusers. But it's hard to sustain a healthy relationship when you're expecting to have to kill your boyfriend at any moment. Jon Desrosiers, with his campaigning podcast, perfect bone structure and adorably messy hair, could be just the guy for her. On his true-crime podcast, he has to delve deep into the psyches of monsters, though he's always been on the side of justice. Saffy uses every trick in the book to try to get her man.
John Morrissey. Text Publishing. $32.99.
An imprisoned man with strange visions writes letters to his sister. A controversial business tycoon leaves his daughter a mysterious inheritance. A child is haunted by a green man with a message about the origins of their planet. In this collection of seven stories, Morrissey, a Melbourne writer of Kalkadoon descent, investigates colonialism and identity without ever losing sight of his characters' humanity. Morrisey was the winner of the 2020 Boundless Mentorship and the runner-up for the 2018 Nakata Brophy Prize.
Evelyn Skye. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Skye's book is a blend of romance and fantasy - a "romantasy" - reimagining Romeo and Juliet with the young lovers now known as Sebastien and Helene. Apparently William Shakespeare didn't get it quite right. To Helene, Sebastien is the flesh-and-blood hero of the love stories she's spent her life writing. But Sebastien knows better - Helene is his Juliet, and their story has always been the same. He is doomed to find brief happiness with her over and over, before she dies, and he is left to mourn. Helene is determined that things will be different. But can this story have a new ending?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.