The Canberra Times

What to read: Fake Love and Bad Men are out now

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shrinking Nation by Graeme Turner.
The Shrinking Nation by Graeme Turner.

The Shrinking Nation

Graeme Turner. University of Queensland Press. $32.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.