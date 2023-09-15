Sydney writer Stephens tells the story of Adella, who is facing the dawn of a new year and the end of her 20s - and she's in a psychiatric unit recovering from a mental breakdown. A decade earlier, her life held such promise; she had every option in her hand. How did it come to this? The reader is taken back through Adella's life and at her side through the tumultuous highs and lows is her best friend Jake, facing his own challenges and opportunities. They both know the future must have something better to offer - but why does it also always feel, in the bottom of their stomachs, as though something bad is going to happen?