The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

WWII veteran Jack Sealey helps mark 100 years of Legacy organisation

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sealey will be part of the Legacy centenary celebrations. Picture by Gary Ramage
Jack Sealey will be part of the Legacy centenary celebrations. Picture by Gary Ramage

At 98, Jack Sealey can still turn out for the military.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.