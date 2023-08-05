You can picture Phil Graham sitting in a Gold Coast pub, still getting some mileage out of the night he scored four against Darren Lockyer and the Broncos.
You know, the bloke who thought the first call from the Canberra Raiders was a practical joke. That was before he came down here and was clocked as the fourth-fastest player in the NRL.
Before Bruce became Graham country for a night.
He scored four out on the Raiders' left. Joel Monaghan scored two. Josh Dugan, Josh McCrone, Jarrod Croker crossed the stripe. So did Daniel Vidot, although he answers to Xyon Quinn in a WWE ring these days.
It has been 14 years this week since the Raiders pumped Brisbane 56-0 at Canberra Stadium in 2009. Maybe the Broncos were rattled by Karmichael Hunt's impending leap to the AFL, but they wouldn't lose again until a preliminary final in Melbourne.
As for the Raiders? One green-eyed punter jokes they haven't won at home since with a 4-4 record in Canberra this year leading Jordan Rapana to concede "we let our fans down".
So let's indulge in a sweeter night for a moment.
"I was playing on the weekend with Adrian Purtell. I set him up for a try and he was talking about the good old days," former Raiders playmaker Terry Campese said.
"After the game we reflected and we were actually talking about Phil. That was definitely one of the games that probably stood out in his career. He was awesome to have on the end of the back line, he had electric speed on the edge. To score four on a night like that, he will definitely still be talking about that at the pub on the Gold Coast.
"I remember Phil was on fire. The Broncos had a fair team but our side just clicked into gear. It surprised not only us but I think a lot of other people.
"It was very surprising to put on a scoreline like that because they had a fair team as well. There was that time period in those few years when we would just click as a side and put scorelines on that no one thought would come."
For the record, the Raiders have won at home since that night. Plenty of times.
But a 4-4 record at Canberra Stadium this year and four heavy losing margins on home turf could cost them a top four finish and leave them staring down the barrel of sudden-death football.
Canberra's points differential away from home is +12. At Canberra Stadium, it's -91, and -90 across all home games once you factor in a bus trip to Wagga Wagga.
A 53-12 loss to Penrith started the rot before a timely Tom Trbojevic hat-trick led Manly to a 42-14 win over Canberra with State of Origin around the corner.
Then Shaun Johnson and the New Zealand Warriors - seemingly their best iteration since Stacey Jones and co in 2002 - ruined Croker's 300th with a 36-14 win.
When Kalyn Ponga and the Newcastle Knights left town as 28-6 victors, alarm bells started ringing.
Canberra's points differential has plummeted to -78, worse than all bar the bottom five teams in the competition.
Sunday afternoon's clash with the last-placed Wests Tigers looms as a chance for Canberra to help their points differential given the Raiders face top four teams Melbourne [away] and Brisbane [home] on the run to the finals, as well as 15th-placed Canterbury and seventh-placed Cronulla.
Only once have the Raiders made the finals with a losing record at Canberra Stadium. That was in 2019, the same year they rode a green tidal wave of emotion all the way to the grand final.
It would take a fall from grace like the Broncos of 2022 for Canberra to drop out of the top eight this year, but they could be left to rue their home record should they fail to reverse the trend.
"Especially at home, it's let them down this year. They could be fighting it out for the top of the table if they could have jagged a few more home games," Campese said.
"It's such a big weapon here, Canberra. As we know we've had pretty decent weather, so other teams have probably come down here and grown in confidence because it hasn't been the rainy, freezing cold weather.
"In saying that, it would have been awesome for them to jag a few more wins."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
