Josh Papalii wraps his arms around Kalyn Ponga as if they were Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick.
Jack Wighton throws one arm around the Newcastle fullback and the other over Dane Gagai with a smile on his face.
Then the camera cuts to Hudson Young engaging in a verbal spat with Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble, who points towards the scoreboard at Canberra Stadium's southern end.
Knights 28, Raiders 6.
Some fans were fuming at the sight of two of their biggest stars cracking a smile after a nightmare showing which dents their top four hopes.
A few nights later the Australian cricket team are said to be waking up with a sour taste in their mouths - but not entirely because of the 49-run loss which denied them a famous Ashes series victory on English soil.
Australian players were spotted looking into the England dressing rooms after play finished at The Oval, searching for the post-series drink which has been a long-standing tradition in cricket.
But the doors to the English rooms were locked, and the touring Australians eventually gave up and deserted the ground at close to 10.45pm. How could the English turn their back on the Australians like that?
Therein lies the great contradiction in this argument. Some fans lash their own for sharing a laugh while others rubbish the opposition for turning their back.
So, is it okay for players to laugh and joke immediately after a defeat?
Things have changed a lot in the past few decades, but isn't there something to be said for the way the Balmain Tigers reacted after losing to the Raiders in the '89 grand final?
A newspaper report described the Tigers room after the game as a place of "unyielding pain and desolation". Paul Sironen wished he had a rope, he was so devastated. Benny Elias can still hear the sound of the leather ball smacking into the crossbar from his dropkick that coulda, shoulda won the game. And it took captain Wayne Pearce 16 years before he could bring himself to watch it on TV.
Do we want sportspeople to suffer like the Tigers for decades? Of course not. But one thing their fans could never doubt was that the players were feeling the pain of defeat. It's the connective feeling of emotion between players and fans that sometimes seems frayed when the smiles, bro-hugs and group selfies break out on the field between opposing teams. Who are we to question how much it pains the modern athlete when they taste defeat? But would it hurt them to show it a bit more, at least till it's time for beers in the sheds?
I hate losing. And I know at the end of some games it takes me at least the first post-match glass of rosé in the Hockey Centre bar to calm down. I've been known to walk off without shaking hands if it's been a particularly salty loss too. I'm not a bad loser, I just don't like losing.
I've usually sorted myself quickly. It's fifth grade hockey I'm talking about, not the Ashes. But I kind of get why England just wanted to decompress a little after a series full of drama. Was there a misunderstanding as English captain Ben Stokes suggested or did they stay true to coach Brendan McCullum's remark about not wanting a drink. Whichever, I just wonder if Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey hit the dance floor together at the nightclub where they met up. Before they pulled up stumps so to speak.
I wonder too, in these days of big money sport, if the outcome means less. Plenty of people have bad days at work but still collect a pay check at the end of the week, regardless of output. I remember the days where I knew a few people who played various football codes for winning bonuses only. If they lost, they got nothing. A win might mean a few extra rosés at the bar. It seemed to matter.
It's like flicking a switch.
I'm not playing in the NRL or an Ashes series that was to define a generation, but the shoulders can feel very heavy after losing a game of club rugby - which they did one day out at Nicholls a month ago. But as I shook hands with the opposition and arrived at a rival player I've known for years, I couldn't help but crack a smile and ask how he was going. Some 90 seconds later I was in a team huddle feeling absolutely gutted.
If we're really going to lash someone like Papalii - who has bashed through brick walls again and again during 278 games for the Raiders - for cuddling a former teammate, that will just about do me. If you could see the solemn faces and hear the softly-spoken voices once they make their way into the sheds, you would know how much it matters.
It's reasonable for fans to expect players to be visibly distraught after a loss, but such an expectation fails to recognise players can experience multiple emotions at the same time.
Someone can be devastated about a loss, but happy to see a close friend who happens to play for the other team.
Footballers have also become very good at masking their true feelings out of fear of the backlash they may receive. The smiles on the field are quickly replaced by disappointment once players return to the dressing rooms. The irony is by masking their feelings, they're still being criticised by the opposing camp. Unfortunately, players simply can't win.
We need to let them process the emotions of a tough loss in whatever manner suits them, as long as they are doing everything possible to prepare for a match and then giving their all during the game.
Typically, taking some time to unwind and relax with friends plays a key role in allowing players to refresh and find balance in their lives away from football.
Multiple athletes have spoken of how their performances improved once they stopped viewing their life through the prism of wins and losses on the field. So while they give it their all on the field, they should be allowed to quickly switch off and share a laugh with friends after full-time.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
