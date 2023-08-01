The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton share a laugh with Kalyn Ponga, so should we be okay with it?

Karen Hardy
John Paul Moloney
Cameron Mee
Caden Helmers
By Karen Hardy, John Paul Moloney, Cameron Mee + 1 other
· August 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton and Kalyn Ponga share a moment after full-time. Picture Kayo
Jack Wighton and Kalyn Ponga share a moment after full-time. Picture Kayo

Josh Papalii wraps his arms around Kalyn Ponga as if they were Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

John Paul Moloney

John Paul Moloney

Managing Editor - The Canberra Times

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.