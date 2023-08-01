Do we want sportspeople to suffer like the Tigers for decades? Of course not. But one thing their fans could never doubt was that the players were feeling the pain of defeat. It's the connective feeling of emotion between players and fans that sometimes seems frayed when the smiles, bro-hugs and group selfies break out on the field between opposing teams. Who are we to question how much it pains the modern athlete when they taste defeat? But would it hurt them to show it a bit more, at least till it's time for beers in the sheds?