Interest rates have been kept on hold for a second consecutive month, stoking hopes that interest rates have peaked.
In a widely-tipped decision, the Reserve Bank of Australia board decided to extend its monetary policy pause following evidence that inflation retreated to 6 per cent in the June quarter and consumer spending was unexpectedly weak in June.
Philip Lowe, delivering his second-last monetary policy decision as Reserve Bank governor, said higher interest rates were working to bring inflation down without driving the economy into recession or causing a big increase in unemployment.
"The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so," Dr Lowe said.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the RBA's decisions would be met with "a sigh of relief around Australia".
"Today's decision is a welcome reprieve ... but people are still under the pump," the treasurer told Parliament.
While the country was "making progress in this fight against inflation", Dr Chalmers said, providing cost-of-living relief remained the government's "highest priority"
But Dr Lowe noted that inflation was still too high, with rent charges "elevated" and the cost of many services "rising briskly".
The RBA made its decision armed with the latest economic forecasts from the central bank staff, which are due to be publicly released on Friday.
The governor's remarks indicate that the Reserve Bank remains confident that, despite a 4 percentage point increase in rates since May 2022, the economy will skirt a recession and continues to expect a gradual easing of inflation.
"The central forecast is for inflation to continue to decline, to be around 3.25 per cent by the end of 2024 and to be back within the 2 to 3 per cent target range in late 2025," Dr Lowe said.
The RBA boss admitted high interest rates were clamping down on economic activity.
"The Australian economy is experiencing a period of below-trend growth and this is expected to continue for a while. Household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment," he said.
The central bank predicts growth next year will slow to 1.75 per cent before recovering a little to "above 2 per cent" in 2025.
As a result, the RBA expects the unemployment rate to reach 4.5 per cent late next year, which is about six moths earlier than it had been forecasting.
But the outlook was clouded by significant uncertainty, Dr Lowe said.
Services inflation could prove to be more persistent than expected and it was unclear how prices and wages would respond to the contrasting forces of slowing growth and a tight labour market.
Many households were experiencing a "painful squeeze" on their finances while others were benefiting from rising house values, substantial savings and higher interest income, the governor said.
But, in a warning that the fight to defeat inflation was far from over, Dr Lowe added that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
