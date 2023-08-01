Interest rates have been kept on hold for a second consecutive month, stoking hopes that interest rates have peaked.
In a widely-tipped decision, the Reserve Bank of Australia board decided to extend its monetary policy pause following evidence that inflation retreated to 6 per cent in the June quarter and consumer spending was unexpectedly weak in June.
In his second-last monetary policy decision as Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe said many households were experiencing a "painful squeeze" on their finances.
But, in a warning that the fight to defeat inflation was far from over, Dr Lowe added that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required".
More to come.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
