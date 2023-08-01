High ACT e-scooter injury rates should come as no surprise

I'm not surprised by the injury toll from people using e-scooters ("Best look away; it's breaking bad", July 30).
As someone who cycles regularly, I have regularly seen people using e-scooters getting "the wobbles" and hence feeling like they are about to flung off the e-scooter.
It is scary when it occurs on a bicycle and would be terrifying on a scooter.
I strongly support the micro-mobility concept.
The ACT government should make public the true level of injuries, and commission an expert analysis of the design of e-scooters including whether their small wheels, narrow handlebars and upright steering position are fit for purpose.
Whinge, moan, groan, complain, carry on. "Oooh - there's so much rubbish about!"; "Oooh - the footpaths are falling apart!"; "Ooooh - there aren't enough doctors!"; "Oooh - hospital waiting times are too long!"; "Oooh - schools don't get enough funding!"
Don't you people know we've got trams to pay for? They're not going to pay for themselves you know. Get your priorities right.
Trevor Drover (Letters, July 29) raises some issues about apartments with centralised hot water systems. There are other issues with these systems.
We live in a retirement village in an apartment block that has a centralised gas hot water system that will eventually be replaced by electric.
Hot water is pumped up to all the floors and then hot water is circulated on each floor. There is a horrendous waste of water as for a shower in the morning, anything from five to seven litres of cold water runs down the drain before hot water appears.
With 93 apartments that is 465 litres wasted just for early morning showers, never mind hot water use during the rest of the day.
We are also charged a daily connection fee but the apartments only have one gas connection for the hot water system. That connection fee is about 25 per cent of the total bill which, as Trevor suggests, is a rort.
The ACT government's plan to phase out gas in public buildings is an important step towards cutting pollution.
But Trevor Drover raises a valid concern about replacing instantaneous gas-fired water heaters in apartment buildings (Letters, July 29).
Hopefully, with the rapid advances in renewables technology we are now seeing this problem can be overcome.
Where viable, renewable electricity is a cheaper energy source. There are also benefits to our health.
Recent research has linked gas use in the home to childhood asthma and cancer.
Asthma treatment costs the Australian health system millions of dollars annually.
Loss in government revenue from ACTEWAGL by getting rid of gas would surely be outweighed by savings in health expenditure.
Switching to cleaner energy in the ACT is a worthwhile investment.
Michael Collins asserts First Nations peoples deliberately lit bushfires. I say they did not.
They lit controlled burns, in cool weather, to prevent uncontrolled bushfires, and for other reasons such as opening up areas for kangaroos.
Modern rural fire fighters need to study their very effective methods instead of making inaccurate statements.
Read Dark Emu for a start.
Consider these recent sentences handed down by the courts.
Four years and two months non-parole jail for persistently sexually abusing a child. 24 months jail for causing the deaths of two teenage girls in a car crash. Fifteen years for defrauding NAB.
Notwithstanding that these sentences were delivered by different jurisdictions, it's still pretty clear that the priorities of the laughably named justice system all around Australia are seriously out of whack.
It's high time for reform.
If only someone in the legal or political worlds would push for it instead of blithely dismissing the concerns on the grounds that it's complex or the public doesn't understand.
We understand all right.
It's clear that protecting the interests of money and property ranks far higher on the sentencing ladder than protecting the safety of the community. Property trumps people.
We seem to have made it through the past month with a flurry of Christmas in July events across the country and yet not a peep of complaint about this outrageous "change-the-date" behaviour.
Where was the conservative Christian lobby when you needed them, objecting to all those heathens celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus on the wrong date?
Surely it cannot be that conservative Australia holds more sacred the date on which they exercise their right to hold barbecues and get smashed in celebration of the casual obliteration of a 65,000-year-old culture?
In light of this tacit approval, I propose we move Christmas Day to August 7.
This will put it nicely half way between the King's Birthday and Labour Day and break the current public holiday drought we all suffer during the Canberra winter months.
Late December will then become less cluttered to allow us to focus on office end of year events and going on holidays.
All it would take is a small amendment to Section 3 (1) (a) of the Holidays Act 1958, and we would be done.
It took millions of years for the many carboniferous layers ultimately compacted into oil, coal, and gas, to form.
It has taken humans just 150 years to release much of that stored energy into the environment.
In that 150 years the human population has increased from 1.5 billion to almost eight billion, demanding ever more energy.
Global heating should come as no surprise.
Big money fossil fuel companies (and governments such as Albo's whose energy policies they seemingly influence) only look to short term financial returns.
The longer term? What's that?
Despite Australia's 2019-2020 fierce fires, and those currently burning in the northern hemisphere, and much scientific evidence of warming change, Albo's mob, like their Coalition predecessors, continue to approve new fossil fuel projects.
On what planet does Albo live? Surely not this one.
"We are damned fools" for ignoring climate crisis warnings said James Hansen (now 82) this month.
It was he who, in June 1988, fronted a US Senate hearing and said that global warming had begun.
In the same year, CSIRO published a grossly unsung and ignored 752-page book Greenhouse: Planning for Climate Change.
In 2009, Hansen published his landmark book Storms of my grandchildren.
This month Hansen and two colleagues published a short paper prophesying that we are headed into a "new climate frontier" with higher temperatures than in the past million years and stronger storms, heat waves and droughts.
It's difficult to imagine worse conditions than we have right now with people being incinerated, dying of heat stroke and losing their homes in the northern hemisphere.
As an octogenarian myself, I share Hansen's anger, despair and grief with the merciless fools whose 30-40 years of inaction have placed the lives of our grandchildren in jeopardy.
Should there be any doubt that well into the 21st century, the blatant sexual objectification of women still exists one need only consider the full-page advertisement which graced the back page of one of Canberra's free weekly magazines recently.
There you will see, in an advertisement for car paint protection services, the curious image of a sleek, shiny modern car upon which leans a long-legged young female (who looks to be about age 16) wearing a thigh-high dress and high heels.
There can be absolutely no legitimate reason for the inclusion of a young female in a mini-dress in an advertisement which exhorts readers to "Protect your car's paint now!". It is obviously a blatant appeal to the intended audience of males.
Can we put a stop to this inappropriate objectification of women for commercial gain please?
What were the unintended consequences Mr Morrison? People billed for money they didn't owe? People having their Centrelink payments slashed? People hounded by debt collectors? People so stressed they committed suicide? Or you being held accountable for once?
Mr Morrison's defence to the robodebt royal commission is that he was "incurious"; that is he was lazy and incompetent. And it was everybody else's fault. Sums up his administration really.
Scott Morrison accuses the Albanese government of "political lynching" over "robodebt". The "lynching" that should come to mind here would be that perpetrated by "robodebt" on vulnerable people, some of whom were driven to suicide.
Who'd have thought? Women's soccer is more entertaining than men's. What a great game against Canada.
The Logies' credibility has suffered since Tom Gleeson decreed that Grant Denyer should be the Gold Logie winner. Denyer kept it for three years with the help of COVID. But when have they been credible anyway?
Ted Lasso (fictional television coach), it doesn't matter that you may know absolutely nothing about rugby. The Wallabies need you.
Doug Hurst (Letters, July 31), who complains Linda Burney having no plans, hasn't been listening. What does he think the referendum and the Voice are all about? And it's not about who is minister - it's about all of us finally listening.
Colin Handley (Letters, July 31) inadvertently validated my criticism of the Voice campaign (Letters, July 27) by comparing it to the Uluru Statement initiated by the Turnbull Liberal government. The Liberals saw the error of their ways and pulled the pin.
Anne O'Hara attributes the fires in Greece to global warming (Letters, July 31). But the Greek minister for climate crisis and civil protection told reporters that "unfortunately, the majority were ignited by human hand, either by criminal negligence or intent".
In Australia we pay too much for just about everything.
Everywhere you go you see warning labels: "don't touch the electric cable", "don't drink bleach", "don't eat the rat poison". Why don't we take off all the warning labels and let stupid work itself out? Natural selection.
