The Greens will meet with the federal government this week to discuss Labor's signature Housing Australia Future Fund bill after calling for further negotiations on Monday.
It comes after Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather wrote to federal and state governments last week, and called on Labor to deliver national rent caps, stronger renters rights, and more investment in public housing.
The Canberra Times understands the government has responded to the letter and has agreed to meet this week.
The Greens on Monday said they were willing to negotiate, announcing they would move on their demand for $2.5 billion annual investment into housing in exchange for rental relief.
READ MORE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would reintroduce its housing package in the House of Representatives this week, which if blocked in the Senate could provide a double dissolution election trigger.
The Greens teamed up with the Coalition in June to delay a vote on Labor's housing package until October.
More to come.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.