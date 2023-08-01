The Canberra Times
Greens to meet with government on Housing Australia Future Fund bill

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:30pm
The Greens will meet with the federal government this week to discuss Labor's signature Housing Australia Future Fund bill after calling for further negotiations on Monday.

