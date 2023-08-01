The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

August cash rate pause offers some relief for Canberra first home buyers

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another cash rate hold will come as a relief to mortgage holders, but the possibility of future increases still has some buyers seeking out certainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.