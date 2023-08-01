The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Ombudsman report finds flaws with Housing ACT's implementation of mandatory relocations

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public housing tenants were told last year they would have to relocate to another property. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Public housing tenants were told last year they would have to relocate to another property. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Housing ACT failed to properly communicate to public housing tenants they would be forced out of their homes and did not provide adequate support for vulnerable tenants, a review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.