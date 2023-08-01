If you're looking to visit the Australian War Memorial without a car, you might have difficulty figuring out how: the official website's "getting here" guide directs users to an empty bus route page on the Transport Canberra website.
For some local transport advocates appearing before the National Capital and External Territories in parliament this week, its an apt metaphor for the state of Canberra's public transport options when it comes to visiting our national institutions.
Ryan Hemsley, chair of the Public Transport of Canberra, cited the War Memorial's infrequent two-hour weekend public transport services and its broken website links, something he said he discovered "on a whim" the night before.
"Lo and behold, I was right. I'm not particularly happy about it," he said.
The Joint Standing Committee on the National Capital and External Territories is leading an inquiry to help "foster and promote the significance of Australia's national capital".
Better public transport to national institutions, federal funding for Canberra's light rail, and a 3-hour train between the territory and Sydney were just some of the recommendations that federal politicians heard.
Dr Amy Jelacic, who contributed to Public Transport Association of Canberra's submission, called on the committee to think about the message Canberra's current public transport system sends to the rest of the country.
"I invite us all to reflect on what we are communicating with the rest of Australia and the rest of the world when our capital city is difficult to get around, poorly connected, and designed in a way that's centred very much on the personal motor vehicle," Dr Jelacic said.
PTA Canberra is calling for better public transport options for Canberra, pointing to infrequent weekend services, lack of pedestrian walkways, and places with zero public commuting options.
But Mr Hemsley and his associates cautioned a suggestion from Member for Canberra Alicia Payne - who chairs the committee - for a "hop-on-hop-off" bus to the territory's national institutions, with Dr Jelacic arguing that a tourist-specific service could reinforce the divide of "Canberra as a national capital and Canberra as a mid-sized city".
"It's all just one city," Dr Jelacic said.
"Canberrans don't bite. We can be trusted to mingle with the tourists," Mr Hemsley quipped.
The association is calling on the government to fund the light rail through the parliamentary zone and deliver public transport services to its national institutions. They have also proposed a pedestrian connection between Lennox Gardens and Acton Peninsula.
Meanwhile, Robert Bennett - co-convener Canberra-Sydney rail action group - told the committee that work needed to be done to improve the frequency and capacity of the city-to-city train, which is regularly booked out.
In its submission to the committee, the group slammed the existing rail infrastructure between the two cities as "outdated and inadequate", noting there had been no improvement in travel times or meaningful changes to the timetable in over 60 years.
