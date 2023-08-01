Sophie Holyman's biggest challenge was beating the voice inside her own head.
The rugby convert who had grown up on a Tasmanian cattle farm was learning a new code in the firing line of the NRLW's most devastating middle forwards.
"I just needed to build confidence within myself. I never looked at who I was [playing against] ... but there were a few names when I was like 'I'm a bit nervous about it'," Holyman said.
A Prime Minister's XIII call-up following her first NRLW season in 2022 and a State of Origin debut this year suggests the Canberra Raiders prop passed the test with flying colours.
So how does she feel now that she is about to take on an NRLW ladder-leading Wests Tigers pack boasting Kezie Apps and Sarah Togatuki?
"Seeing them on top of the ladder makes me really excited to face them," Holyman said.
"It'll definitely be a bit of a middles game this weekend which makes me super excited. I think our middles, even the girls coming off the bench, Grace Kemp had one of the best games.
"Obviously I played against her in the union days, I know how hard she can run, I know what sort of athlete she is too, I know how hard she tries. We had that connection during pre-season because she did make the transition from union to league and I did the same thing last year.
"Just seeing her development, she just needed confidence. From the weekend, she's got it, so she is definitely a force to be reckoned with."
Ask anyone in Canberra's inner sanctum about the player to watch during the Raiders' inaugural campaign and the answer is usually Kemp, the former Wallaroos No.8.
But you can bet Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley won't be skipping over Holyman - who played No.8 for the Queensland Reds in Super W - and Simaima Taufa during his side's video sessions this week.
Taufa has been cleared of a serious injury after leaving Canberra Stadium in a moon boot following the Raiders' stunning win over the Sydney Roosters last week.
Now she joins Holyman in an unchanged Raiders team to face the Tigers - who have conceded just eight points in the opening two rounds - at Canberra Stadium this Sunday.
"Knowing Maims and how tough she is, I don't think there was ever a worry," Holyman said.
"She has this little saying where she goes: 'Six again, we'll go again'. I love that, that's who she is as a person. Sometimes injuries can rule you out, but she's one of those people who won't stop.
"Moving forward, we're definitely going to be a strong middle pack, and it showcased on the weekend how good our outside backs are. That's only going to improve."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
