Donald Morley charged with murder of 92yo wife Jean Morley in Fisher

Sara Garrity
By Tim Piccione, and Sara Garrity
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:49pm
The Canberra Times understands police will be charging the 92-year-old man later today. Picture by Karleen Minney
The Canberra Times understands police will be charging the 92-year-old man later today. Picture by Karleen Minney

A man has been charged with the murder of his 92-year-old wife, who was found dead in Fisher on Monday.

Tim Piccione

Sara Garrity

