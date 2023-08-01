A man has been charged with the murder of his 92-year-old wife, who was found dead in Fisher on Monday.
Donald Morley, also aged 92, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday via audio-visual link in relation to the killing of Jean Morley.
The man appeared from hospital, where he is being held in emergency detention.
He remained mostly quiet alongside Legal Aid lawyer Nathan Deakes, who applied for bail on behalf of his client.
"He's a very minimal risk to the community and others," Mr Deakes said.
ACT police were called to the home in Fisher about 2.40pm on Monday after an aged care worker discovered the body of the woman on a scheduled visit.
As night fell on Canberra, detectives and uniformed officers remained at the site and the road was blocked off in both directions.
The court heard police had now cleared out of the "crime scene".
Prosecutor Caitlin Diggins acknowledged the "distressing situation" of the alleged incident and opposed Morley's bail application, citing concerns the man could attempt suicide.
"The defendant tried to take his own life three times before being arrested," she said.
Ms Diggins also told the court there was a "very strong prosecution case".
Magistrate Jane Campbell said she was satisfied "special or exceptional" circumstances were met for the man's release on bail but was not willing to make a decision without knowing where he would reside.
"I don't want to keep Mr Morley in prison but on the other hand I also don't want him to kill himself," the magistrate said.
"I would be very reluctant to allow him to go to the house where he would be living by himself at this particular point in time where everything is very raw and emotions are high."
Mr Deakes said his client did not have any major health ailments but did not have any children or family with which to stay.
Ms Campbell adjourned the bail application until Tuesday morning to allow defence the time to make inquiries about possible accommodation.
Neighbours of Mrs Morley remembered her as lovely Yorkshire woman, who was outspoken at times.
More to come.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
