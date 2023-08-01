The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'It's our time': Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond: World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emily van Egmond is one of the Matildas' most experienced players and the Newcastle 30-year-old has declared this World Cup to be "our time".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.