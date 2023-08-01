Legislation to cancel the pensions of former Governors-General found to have committed serious misconduct could be unconstitutional and should not be passed, a parliamentary committee has found.
The changes were proposed by Greens senator David Shoebridge in the context of ongoing allegations and inquiries against former governor-general Peter Hollingworth.
The allegations relate to his handling of child sexual abuse claims brought to him during his time as Archbishop of the Brisbane diocese in the 1990s, before he served as governor-general from 2001 to 2003.
There are six former Governors-General eligible for a pension of just under $375,000 per year.
Labor and Liberal senators on the Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee recommended against the legislation, but the Greens issued a dissenting report arguing "no public payment should be made on a 'no strings attached' basis".
Senator Shoebridge reintroduced the bill in the Senate in March. It was previously introduced in 2019 by Greens senator Rachel Siewert but lapsed before debate.
It seeks to introduce powers to stop paying allowances to former Governors-General when they have engaged in serious misconduct, which could include "corruption, sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, theft, fraud and other criminal behaviour".
The committee report recommended the Senate not pass the bill, after finding it did not "provide a satisfactory mechanism for testing the allegations of misconduct". It also argued it could be unconstitutional, as only courts can determine whether someone is guilty of something.
Senator Shoebridge dismissed the "raft of unworthy arguments", arguing there is no constitutional requirement to pay former Governors-General and "therefore no direct constitutional prohibition".
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
