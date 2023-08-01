The Canberra Times
Senate committee split on pensions for former Governors-General

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
August 2 2023 - 5:30am
Greens senator David Shoebridge. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Greens senator David Shoebridge. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Legislation to cancel the pensions of former Governors-General found to have committed serious misconduct could be unconstitutional and should not be passed, a parliamentary committee has found.

