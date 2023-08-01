"When you're working in public statuary like this, as a public portrait sculpture, my focus tends to be on the person's persona, their public persona, rather than anything more private than that, which is probably the domain of painting or some other medium, maybe, or a different type of sculpture. And so, in this instance, the thing that came through strongly through her life story, but also through the stories that people told about her, was her warmth, but also her incredible strength of character - she was a formidable boss and very exacting, but also capable, extremely generous, extremely loving, and kind.