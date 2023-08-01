Perhaps the three most important words in Tuesday's statement from the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe were "that will depend".
The decision of the central bank to hold its official cash rate steady at 4.1 per cent for a second consecutive month has prompted hopeful speculation that interest rates have peaked.
For increasingly embattled borrowers the move is welcome deliverance, at least for now, from even deeper interest rate pain.
But talk of reprieve is premature.
The fact is that, even if there is no further increase in the official cash rate, hundreds of thousands will face interest rate increases on their loans in coming months.
Around 150,000 mortgage holders will experience a very sharp and painful jump in their mortgage repayments in the September quarter alone as their fixed rate loan ends and they are moved onto a much higher rate. A further 450,000 could confront the same next year.
This is part of the sting in the tail of the 12 interest rate hikes that have been implemented since May last year.
Economists reckon it takes about 12 to 18 months for the full force of a rate change to be felt in the economy.
While renters and mortgage holders have borne the brunt of the central bank's action so far, the effects of tighter monetary policy will ripple ever-wider in the coming year or so.
The Reserve Bank's latest forecasts will be released on Friday, but Dr Lowe gave a glimpse of the key projections.
The economy is set to slow, a lot.
READ MORE:
After expanding by close to 3 per cent last year, the central bank thinks it will grow by just 1.75 per cent next year and just a little more than 2 per cent in 2025.
Given that population is likely to increase at or around 2 per cent over that period, thanks in large part to strong net overseas migration, there is the prospect of per capita recession.
This will occur at the same time that both the RBA and the government expect the labour market to finally weaken.
The unemployment rate, which remained pegged at a near historic low of 3.5 per cent in May and June, is forecast to increase as demand softens and businesses find less need to hire staff.
The Reserve Bank thinks the jobless rate will reach 4.5 per cent by late next year, satisfying one of the older measures of a recession marked by a 1 percentage point increase in unemployment.
For many, even those with a job, things are likely to feel tight.
And there is still the chance of more rate increases. Some economists expect at least one more hike.
As Dr Lowe put it, "that will depend" upon what important indicators of inflation, household spending, the labour market and the global economy show.
Tense times lie ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.