The CHWC review said the facility suffered from chronic understaffing - caused in part by the poor work environment acting as a barrier to recruitment - which contributed to high levels of burnout. Noting that training supervisors were burdened with high workloads that limited the time they could spend with trainees, the report stated: "Concerns were raised about training supervisors' health and wellbeing; the impact of burnout at this level was evident and inhibited trainees [from] going to them for support as they did not want to overburden the training supervisors further."