How can it be that just over a decade after it was built at a cost of more than $110 million the ACT's Centenary Hospital for Women and Children is on the cusp of losing its obstetrics and gynaecological training accreditation?
The facility's fetal medicine unit lost its training accreditation last year.
This latest news will surely be seized upon with glee and gusto by critics of the Calvary takeover as further proof that Canberra Health Services can't effectively manage the facilities it already controls.
While this may or may not be a fair inference, this is another case of a damning report into culture in a major ACT organisation, with alarming similarities to the recent review of the ACT Emergency Services Agency.
Both identified major workplace cultural issues, a management ethos of blame shifting, poor internal communications, and repeated failures to address issues raised by frontline staff.
The CHWC review said the facility suffered from chronic understaffing - caused in part by the poor work environment acting as a barrier to recruitment - which contributed to high levels of burnout. Noting that training supervisors were burdened with high workloads that limited the time they could spend with trainees, the report stated: "Concerns were raised about training supervisors' health and wellbeing; the impact of burnout at this level was evident and inhibited trainees [from] going to them for support as they did not want to overburden the training supervisors further."
In other words trainees, who had specifically come to the hospital to acquire specialist and potentially life-saving skills were not receiving the support they needed.
The review also found consultant staffing levels were at a "persistently critical level" and there were also increasing levels of burnout within this group as well.
"This has allowed poor behaviour and attitudes to fester ... [consultants] rarely have the time to consistently attend rounds, handover, or be involved in education sessions," the draft report states.
The most damning thing of all is that according to the RANZCOG hospital management have been told of these and other deficiencies on many previous occasions but failed to respond appropriately.
"Engagement from the hospital to address training concerns has not been sufficient to this point," the review said.
It is unfortunate that instead of making the mea culpa that the principle of ministerial responsibility should demand, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has, yet again, opted to lipstick the pig.
"We know there is more work to do ... [we] remain committed to building a collaborative and positive team environment ... [we have] been working closely with RANZCOG and look forward to receiving the final report," Ms Stephen Smith said.
She dismissed a review of the hospital's executive, despite the report finding a "clear divide" between it and frontline medical staff.
Really? If the management of a private sector organisation was the subject of report as damning and critical as this one - especially after having a decade in which to put things to right - heads would roll.
The ACT government, which has now been in office for more than two decades, has got nobody to blame for failures in the areas of health, education, emergency services, public infrastructure maintenance, public transport and cost management but itself.
If it was not for the fact the ACT appears to lack an effective and electable opposition this government would be on the ropes ahead of next year's poll.
