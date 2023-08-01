The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Auslan interpreter Mark Quinn signs at real estate auction championships in Canberra

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today, if a deaf or hard of hearing person wants to buy a home at auction, the only guaranteed option is to attempt to lip-read the auctioneer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.