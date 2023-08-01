The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ESA issued warning about grass fire behind Evella Court, Amaroo

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 1 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ESA said 600 square metres caught alight behind Evella Court. Picture by Karleen Minney
The ESA said 600 square metres caught alight behind Evella Court. Picture by Karleen Minney

A grass fire in Amaroo has been put out on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.