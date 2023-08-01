A grass fire in Amaroo has been put out on Tuesday evening.
The Emergency Services Agency (ESA) said 600 square metres caught alight behind Evella Court in the ACT suburb.
ESA reported crews from ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Policing remained at the scene despite the fire being out. Three fire engines were at the scene as it burned.
Smoke and flames may have been visible to the community for a time.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
