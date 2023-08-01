People are being urged to avoid roads near a grass fire in Amaroo.
The Emergency Services Agency (ESA) said 600 square metres caught light behind Evella Court in the ACT suburb.
Crews from ACT Fire and Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service and ACT Policing were at the scene but the ESA said there was no risk to property. Three fire engines were there.
"Smoke and flames may be visible in the area," a statement said.
"The fire poses no risk to properties and the community is asked to monitor conditions in the area."
The ESA expected to get the blaze under control by the end of the afternoon.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
