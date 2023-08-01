The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fonda Mexican opens in the Canberra Centre on Saturday, August 5

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The menu at Fonda is a fresh take on Mexican favourites. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The menu at Fonda is a fresh take on Mexican favourites. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's been a long time since Canberra has had a good Mexican restaurant - is anyone else old enough to remember Montezuma's? - and we're hoping that when Fonda opens on Saturday, August 5, all that will change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.