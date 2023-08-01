It's been a long time since Canberra has had a good Mexican restaurant - is anyone else old enough to remember Montezuma's? - and we're hoping that when Fonda opens on Saturday, August 5, all that will change.
Established in Melbourne in 2010, Canberra is Fonda's ninth store, and they're known for their fresh take on Mexican with feisty flavours and plenty of fiery twists.
"Everyone's been saying Canberra needs a good Mexican place and the pressure we're feeling is immense," says national marketing manager Sandy Vyney with a laugh.
"We're definitely not traditional Mexican, we like to do a fresh take on everything."
That said, the menu features plenty of flavour favourites, from guacamole, to chargrilled corn, to nachos, tacos and burritos.
Try a crispy fish burrito with fried ling, adobo black beans, shredded cabbage, lime rice, pickled carrot and onion, with chipotle aioli and Jane Fonda salsa.
Not that Fonda has anything to do with the famous film family, a "fonda" is when a family opens up their home for a pop-up restaurant.
"Expect that same kind of really personal hospitality when you come in here," says Vyney. "We like to call ourselves Fondarians, our staff are the heart of our business.
"Our founder Tim and Dave went on a research trip to Mexico and fell in love with the idea of a fonda and wanted to bring that vibe back here."
Fonda is on the prime corner of the Canberra Centre, across from Wilma, where the Tiger Lane test kitchen was for a brief time and before that Alter Ego and Cream.
"We can't wait to see this space transform once the warmer months kick in," says Vyney. "There's so much light in here."
The interiors are fresh, with hints of green and pink and natural timber accents. Seating options are varied, from cosy booths, to high tables and bench seats. Capacity is about 140, including some outdoor options where bright yellow umbrellas will set the tone.
The perfect spot to hit the drinks list, from margarita tasting paddles, to classic cocktails and house specials, beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Try the "aguas frescas", a traditional Mexican drink made with smooth rice milk, vanilla and cinnamon.
Bookings are open now, ahead of opening night. Book here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.