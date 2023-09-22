From the author of Small Joys of Real Life comes a story that distils the magic of theatre as the backdrop for an examination of friendship, vulnerability, power and abuse. Iris doesn't remember the first time she met Nina. But she remembers the first time she paid attention to her. The magic of performing in school musicals opened Iris up to a new world. But, just like in the theatre, when the spotlight is off you, it can be a lonely and neglected existence. For Iris, jealousy and bitterness will grow. For Nina, something more dangerous. Reckless anger and rumours will come to a head. And, years later, there is a reckoning for them all.