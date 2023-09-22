David Meagher. Penguin. $34.99.
For 40 years, journalist David Meagher harboured a secret: when he was 13, he was a victim of child sexual abuse. Then, in mid 2018, a text message from an old school friend forced him to confront his past and finally deal with it. Here he tells the story of the abuse, the culture that enabled it, how the perpetrator groomed his victims and how the abuse finally came to an end. Its effects were lasting. Meagher also relates how, four decades after the crimes were committed, the victims embarked on a successful two-year journey to bring the offender to justice.
Evan Drellich. HarperCollins. $47.99.
The reporter who broke the Houston Astros' cheating scandal reveals how a baseball team could dramatically descend into corruption, with never-before-told details of a broken management culture, the once-revered leaders who enabled it, and the scandal itself. As Moneyball-thinking and Ivy League graduates grabbed hold of the sport, the Astros set out to build a cost-efficient winning machine on the principles of the outside business world, squeezing every dollar out of every transaction, player and employee. All of it came at a cost to fans, employees, and the sport as a whole.
Jeff Apter. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
This biography tells the story of the man who wrote the timeless hits of Split Enz and Crowded House. In early 1980, the 21-year-old Finn wrote I Got You, which became the signature song and biggest hit for the Kiwi band Split Enz, which had been co-founded by Neil's big brother, Tim. Over the next four decades, Neil Finn crafted hit after hit, including Don't Dream It's Over, One Step Ahead, for Split Enz, his own band Crowded House, and as a solo act. He's had his share of challenges - financial and personal - but has survived and his marriage has lasted more than 40 years.
Jelena Dokic. Penguin. $34.99.
In Jelena Dokic's first book, Unbreakable, the former world No. 4 revealed how she overcame adversity, to rise in the tennis world. Her new book is about how to reclaim life when all feels lost, learning to reach out for help and healing, speaking up, and the power of sharing our stories. Dokic has dealt with disordered eating and reclaimed her body; she has stood up to body shaming and online abuse. Dokic has faced her mental health demons to find stability in the chaos of life and endured a devastating relationship breakdown. She opens up on how she has survived and become a tennis commentator and motivational speaker.
Scott Bennett. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
In France in 1919, haunted Lieutenant Wilfred Rhodes receives his final classified mission before he can return to Australia. He must end the command of Captain Charles Kingsley, the unhinged radical leader of the Graves Recovery Unit. Rhodes infiltrates Kingsley's unit and works with the war-weary men to exhume the Australian dead. He realises those behind his assignment are hiding something from him about one fateful night in Passchendaele. Rhodes faces a crossroads as he feels the pressure from his superiors, and the allure of Kingsley's promise of a new utopian life for him and the soldiers.
Allee Richards. Hachette Australia. $32.99
From the author of Small Joys of Real Life comes a story that distils the magic of theatre as the backdrop for an examination of friendship, vulnerability, power and abuse. Iris doesn't remember the first time she met Nina. But she remembers the first time she paid attention to her. The magic of performing in school musicals opened Iris up to a new world. But, just like in the theatre, when the spotlight is off you, it can be a lonely and neglected existence. For Iris, jealousy and bitterness will grow. For Nina, something more dangerous. Reckless anger and rumours will come to a head. And, years later, there is a reckoning for them all.
Emily Spurr. Text Publishing. $32.99.
Beatrix is a loner. She has a love-hate relationship with her one friend, Ray. She drinks alone far too much. Lately she's been finding the edge of the railway platform dangerously seductive. Then she crosses paths with an old woman who seems to be stalking her. Eighty-something Fred is smart, earthy, funny and not the harmless elderly lady she appears to be. She is, in fact, quite literally something else. But what? When something happens to Ray, Fred decides to reveal herself. And Beatrix realises she has some agonising choices to make.
James Patterson & Duane Swierczynski. Penguin. $32.99.
In this thriller by Patterson (the Alex Cross series) and Marvel comics writer Swierczynski, husband and wife Archie and Francine Hughes are heroes in their home town of Philadelphia. He is a football star, she is a Grammy-winning singer. So everyone is in a state of shock when one spouse is murdered and the other is Suspect Number One. Two private investigators are on opposite sides of the case. For the defence: Cooper Lamb, for the prosecution: Veena Lion. Between them, they know every secret in the Hughes household. But what else will turn up in this case?
