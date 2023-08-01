A former Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner has been appointed to lead a committee tasked with improving the culture and performance of the ACT's Emergency Services Agency.
Leanne Close will lead the committee, a key recommendation of a review into executive management of the agency, Justice and Community Safety Directorate head Richard Glenn told staff on Tuesday afternoon.
"The committee's first meeting will be held in August 2023 where the group will meet ESA executives and discuss the change program, including arrangements to provide regular updates to staff and volunteers through the usual communication channels," Mr Glenn said in an all-staff email, seen by The Canberra Times.
Mr Glenn noted Ms Close's previous roles included working as deputy commissioner of the Australian Federal Police and deputy secretary of the Attorney-General's Department, and her membership of other ACT government and not-for-profit boards and committees.
"With a wealth of experience and success in leading complex and multi-disciplinary organisations throughout her professional career, we are delighted to have her onboard," he wrote.
Terms of reference for the committee said it would focus on developing a leadership charter, improving support to executives, defining strategy and values, and clarifying the roles of executives.
The committee will provide independent advice to agency executives and the agency's executives will be required to provide written progress reports.
"The [committee's] oversight function will be enabled through ... ensuring appropriate opportunities for input are provided to staff, service members and other stakeholders, including unions and volunteer associations, on the progress of the change work program," the terms of reference said.
Catherine King, executive branch manager of operational support at ACT Corrective Services, has also been appointed as the head of the change program for the Emergency Services Agency. Mr Glenn said Ms King would soon start working with agency executives to implement the recommendations of the review.
Jason Jones was announced as acting commissioner following the resignation of Georgeina Whelan, who departed several weeks after the findings of the review were made public. Mr Jones will remain in the position during the expression-of-interest process.
The external review, led by former Ambulance Victoria chief executive Tony Walker, found the Emergency Services Agency had a culture of blame and fear which affects the health and wellbeing of its staff and that its executives do not trust each other.
No findings were made against individual executives in the review.
Ms Whelan had told Emergency Services Agency staff after the review was released publicly the executive team acknowledged their responsibility to improve workplace culture.
Mr Glenn on Tuesday told staff the process of change could be challenging and uncomfortable.
"You may have noticed an increased People and Workplace Strategy presence at ESA headquarters, and please reach out to them if you would like to discuss any concerns," he wrote.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
