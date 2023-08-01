The Canberra Times
Former deputy AFP commissioner Leanne Close appointed to drive ESA culture change

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 1 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 5:15pm
Leanne Close, pictured in 2011 when she was AFP assistant commissioner. Picture by Lannon Harley
A former Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner has been appointed to lead a committee tasked with improving the culture and performance of the ACT's Emergency Services Agency.

